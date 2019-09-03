BREXIT-THE LATEST The Latest: Labour will OK election if no-deal is off table LONDON (AP) — The leader of the…

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Labour will OK election if no-deal is off table

LONDON (AP) — The leader of the opposition Labour Party says the party will only agree to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for a new election once legislation removing the threat of a “no-deal” Brexit is in place.

Jeremy Corbyn says he wants to “get the bill through first in order to take no-deal off the table.”

Corbyn said he welcomes Tuesday’s vote giving Johnson’s opponents control of the parliamentary agenda, which opens the way for legislation to block “no-deal.”

He said there’s “no consent in this House to leave the European Union without a deal.”

He said there’s “no majority for no-deal in the country.”

The Labour leader has been calling for a general election for the last two years but seems wary that Johnson may be setting some kind of trap that would end with a “no-deal” Brexit.

BC-APFN-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Jet skis, bulldozer used in Bahamas rescues

FREEPORT, Bahamas (AP) — Some of the first post-storm images out of Grand Bahama are showing children and elderly people huddled in the shovel of a huge bulldozer as it evacuates them to a safer area.

Practically parking over the Bahamas for a day and a half, Hurricane Dorian pounded the islands and left widespread devastation to thousands of homes earlier this week week. Many people were reported trapped in their homes by high waters from what was then an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm.

Rescuers began evacuating people late Tuesday using jet skis, boats. They even brought in the large bulldozer, which carried people through deep muddy waters to safety. Many had their heads bowed down by still-heavy wind and rain.

BOAT FIRE-CALIFORNIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: State senator says community ‘heartbroken’

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A California state senator says the boat fire that killed dozens of people has been a “blow to the gut” for a community that prizes the ocean.

Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, who represents Santa Barbara, said the tragedy has the whole community “heartbroken.”

Authorities say a boat owned by Santa Barbara-based Truth Aquatics caught fire and sunk early Monday morning. At least 34 passengers on board are presumed dead. Recovery efforts continued Tuesday as authorities called off a search for survivors.

Jackson said the company was “considered top drawer,” and said the boat was in “exceptionally good condition.” She said the owner is “highly regarded and respected throughout the community,” making it difficult to explain what happened.

Jackson said she will be paying close attention to the investigation.

WALMART-GUN POLICY

Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it will discontinue the sale of handgun ammunition and also publicly request that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms in stores even where state laws allow it.

The announcement comes just days after a mass shooting claimed seven lives in Odessa, Texas and follows two other back-to-back shootings last month, one of them at a Walmart store.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based discounter said Tuesday it will stop selling short-barrel and handgun ammunition after it runs out of its current inventory. It will also discontinue handgun sales in Alaska, marking its complete exit from handguns and allowing it to focus on hunting rifles and related ammunition only.

Walmart is further requesting that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms at its stores unless they are law enforcement officers.

SHOOTING-TEXAS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Source: Mental health reason for 2014 gun denial

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — A law enforcement official says the gunman who killed seven people in Texas has failed a background check in 2014 because of a “mental health issue.”

The official tells The Associated Press on Tuesday that Seth Ator had attempted to purchase a firearm in 2014 but was denied after a federal background check.

The official said Ator was able to obtain the rifle used in Saturday’s rampage in West Texas through a private gun sale, skirting the background check process.

Authorities said Ator killed seven people and injured around two dozen others during his rampage on Saturday in Odessa, Texas.

— Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo reported from Washington, D.C.

ELECTION 2020-UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME

In California, a buzzy campaign idea gets a test run

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — One of the most expensive presidential campaign proposals is getting a trial run in California.

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has a plan to give every American $1,000 a month. Another contender, Sen. Kamala Harris, has a bill that would give up to $500 a month to working families.

A program in Stockton, California, began giving 125 people $500 a month in February. The experiment is scheduled to last 18 months and is funded by private donations.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs says such a program could be a solution to the poverty that plagues his community. But some residents worry the program encourages people not to work.

The program’s researchers say their chief interest is the impact on the happiness of those receiving the money, not finances.

AP-AS-AFGHANISTAN

Official says 16 dead, 119 hurt in Taliban attack in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the death toll from a Taliban suicide attack in Kabul late Monday night has risen to 16 civilians, with another 119 people wounded.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi on Tuesday says some 400 foreigners were rescued after the attack targeted the Green Village compound, which houses several international organizations and guesthouses.

Smoke rose on Tuesday morning as angry Kabul residents set fire to part of the compound that has been a frequent target of attacks.

Rahimi says five attackers were shot and killed by security forces.

The blast occurred just hours after a U.S. envoy briefed the Afghan government on an agreement “in principle” with the Taliban that would see 5,000 U.S. troops leave the country within five months.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

Ranked teams rule: AP Top 25 opens 23-0 vs unranked teams

The Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams to open the season, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged: No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama are at the top of the first regular-season AP college football poll of 2019.

The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62 in the media poll, up two from the preseason. The Crimson Tide received the remaining eight in the poll presented by Regions Bank.

The only Top 25 team to lose was Oregon, which slipped to 16 after dropping a thriller to Auburn. The Tigers moved up to 10th.

The top seven teams in the preseason rankings held their spots Tuesday. Clemson and Alabama were followed by No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Ohio State, No. LSU and No. 7 Michigan. Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 8 and Texas was ninth. Florida slipped three spots to No. 11.

YALE-COMBAT VETERAN

Former Navy SEAL enters Yale as a 52-year-old freshman

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale’s freshman class this year includes a 52-year-old former Navy SEAL.

James Hatch was accepted to the Ivy League school as an Eli Whitney scholar. That’s a program for nontraditional students who have had their educational careers interrupted.

Hatch joined the military out of high school and spent almost 26 years in the Navy, fighting in Afghanistan and other hot spots.

His military career ended after he was seriously wounded in 2009 during a mission to find Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who had walked off his post.

Eighteen surgeries and some notoriety followed after his story became public during Bergdahl’s trial. He suffered from serious post-traumatic stress, fell into drinking and drugs and even attempted suicide.

Hatch says he hopes his life experiences might be valuable to the Yale community.

PENCE-TRUMP PROPERTY

Pence defends decision to stay at Trump property in Ireland

DOONBEG, Ireland (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence’s staff is defending his decision to stay at one of President Donald Trump’s properties while in Ireland amid criticism by Democrats that he’s enriching Trump at taxpayers’ expense.

Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, said Tuesday that the decision to stay at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg was made at Trump’s “suggestion” and that Pence and his entourage won’t be staying for free.

Short says Pence’s office followed protocol and received State Department sign-off. He says the club is the “one facility” in the Doonbeg area that can accommodate Pence’s team.

Pence is traveling with his wife, his mother and his sister. Short says Pence is personally covering costs for his mother and his sister.

Pence is commuting into Dublin for meetings with Irish officials.

