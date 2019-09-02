Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

AP-TROPICAL-WEATHER-THE-LATEST The Latest: Dorian, stationary, continues assault of Bahamas McLEAN’S TOWN CAY, Bahamas (AP) — Hurricane Dorian remains stationary as…

McLEAN’S TOWN CAY, Bahamas (AP) — Hurricane Dorian remains stationary as it continues to pummel Grand Bahama Island.

At 10:50 p.m. EDT Monday, the ferocious storm’s center was about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Freeport Grand Bahama Island. It has barely budged from that position all day.

But its wind speeds lessened slightly to 130 mph (209 kph). That was down from 140 mph (225 kph) earlier in the evening.

The hurricane is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

The National Hurricane center said Dorian is expected to move “dangerously close” to the Florida east coast late Monday through Wednesday evening and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday.

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — A neighbor of the gunman who killed seven people in West Texas described him as “a violent, aggressive person” that would fire his guns at all hours of the night.

Rocio Gutierrez tells The Associated Press that her family has lived near Seth Ator for the past five months. But she says they were afraid of him.

Gutierrez says Ator would go out at night and shoot at animals, mostly rabbits. She also says Ator recently came over and knocked on their door around 4 a.m., but they didn’t answer because it was “frightening.”

Ator was killed by police outside an Odessa movie theater on Saturday after opening fire on state troopers during a traffic stop and then fleeing, shooting at random passers-by and vehicles.

Gutierrez says “I know it sounds bad” but she’s relieved “because now he’s dead.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have interviewed the five crew members who survived a boat fire off the Southern California coast.

The Coast Guard says 39 people were aboard the Conception, a dive ship on a three-day scuba diving excursion to the Channel Islands. There was a six-member crew and 33 passengers when the fire broke out about 3 a.m. Monday and quickly engulfed the boat.

Five crew members survived after jumping overboard and making it to a nearby boat. It’s unclear what efforts they made to help the passengers.

Eight bodies have been found and 26 people missing.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says police have interviewed the men but didn’t disclose what they said. No cause for the fire has been identified and Brown says at this stage there’s no reason to believe it involved a criminal act.

Powerful Hurricane Dorian has been going nowhere because nothing high up is making it budge.

Usually the upper atmosphere’s winds push and pull hurricanes north or west or at least somewhere. They’re so powerful that they dictate where these big storms go.

But meteorologists say the steering currents at 18,000 feet (5,486 meters) above ground have ground to a halt because high pressure and low pressure systems are cancelling each other out. The steering currents aren’t moving, so neither is Dorian.

After reaching record-tying wind speeds on landfall in the Bahamas, the storm just stalled. Its eyewall first hit Grand Bahama Island Sunday night, and 18 hours later part of the eye still lingered there.

While it’s horrible for the Bahamas, meteorologists say it may help spare Florida a bit.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he doesn’t want an election and has urged legislators not to undercut Britain’s negotiating position with the European Union.

Johnson said in a brief televised address Monday that there are “no circumstances” under which he would accept a delay to Brexit, which is scheduled for Oct. 31.

He said a parliamentary move to limit his options and seek another Brexit delay would “chop the legs” out of Britain’s negotiating position.

The prime minister insists the prospects for a new deal with EU leaders are rising because EU officials know Britain has a clear vision of what it wants.

He spoke on the eve of a potential revolt in Parliament over his willingness to leave the EU even without a deal in place. Rebels seek a three-month delay.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least five civilians are dead and around 50 are wounded after a large blast in the capital, Kabul.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the number of casualties from Monday night’s bombing could grow as the blast destroyed a number of homes.

He said the target was the Green Village compound, which is home to several international organizations and guesthouses.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the explosion, which came just hours after a U.S. envoy announced a deal had been reached “in principle” with the militant group for ending America’s longest war.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) are taking a no-compromise approach on overhauling the nation’s gun laws after the latest mass shooting.

Campaigning separately in eastern Iowa on Monday, the former vice president and the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, say Democrats must push universal background checks, red flag laws and a renewed ban on military-style weaponry.

The absolutist stances are unusual for Biden and Buttigieg. Both candidates often talk about the need for a more productive governing process.

Their call comes two days after a gunman went on a rampage in Odessa, Texas, killing seven people before being gunned down by police.

Biden says his stance is justified on guns because of “disgraceful” and “irrational” inaction from President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school’s priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits.

In an email obtained by The Tennessean , the Rev. Dan Reehil of Nashville’s St. Edward Catholic School said he consulted exorcists in the U.S. and Rome who recommended removing the books.

Reehil wrote, “The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.”

Catholic Diocese of Nashville superintendent Rebecca Hammel said Reehil has the final say at his school.

Hammel said she thinks the books by J.K. Rowling are still on the shelves of other libraries in the diocese.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal easily passed his first test of this year’s U.S. Open and reached the quarterfinals at a ninth consecutive Grand Slam tournament.

With Tiger Woods throwing uppercuts in the stands, Nadal shook off dropping a set and powered past 2014 champion Marin Cilic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round.

Nadal dropped a set for the first time in this year’s tournament but quickly responded by breaking to lead 3-1 in the third set and was on his way.

Nadal is seeking his fourth title at Flushing Meadows and his 19th Grand Slam trophy overall. Roger Federer holds the men’s record of 20; they only could meet in the final this year. The rivals never have played each other in New York.

The No. 2-seeded Nadal, who retired from his 2018 semifinal at the U.S. Open with a knee injury, will try to get back to the final four by beating No. 20 Diego Schwartzman.

SEATTLE (AP) — Lawmakers around the country are making a renewed push to ban high-capacity magazines that gunmen have used in several recent massacres.

High-capacity magazines have been a common denominator in several mass killings in recent years

Nine states have passed laws restricting magazine capacity to 10 to 15 bullets. The Democratic-led U.S. House is slated to consider a similar ban at the federal level.

In arguing for the bans, politicians, experts and gun-control advocates point out that in the time it takes for a driver to wait through a stop light, a shooter with a 100-round magazine can kill and injure dozens of people.

