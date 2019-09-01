Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST The Latest: Dorian continues to pounds northern Bahamas MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center has extended…

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Dorian continues to pounds northern Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center has extended hurricane and storm surge watches northward in Florida to the Georgia state line as Hurricane Dorian continues to pound the northern Bahamas.

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, the hurricane had weakened slightly, with top sustained winds down to 180 mph (285 kph). The storm remains a Category 5 and Dorian is “expected to remain a powerful hurricane” over the next few days, with possible fluctuations in intensity.

Dorian is centered around 55 miles (90 kilometers) east of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island and 135 miles (220 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach, Florida. It’s moving westward at 6 mph (9 kph).

The hurricane center warns of life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds along portions of Florida’s east coast later in the week. Specialists say strong winds and dangerous storm surge are increasingly likely along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

TROPICAL WEATHER-MATTER OF MILES

Cutting it close: Florida’s fate may be a matter of miles

For Florida, just a handful of miles may make a huge difference in Hurricane Dorian’s slow dance with the coast.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Dorian to be 40 to 50 miles off the Florida coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, with hurricane-force wind speeds extending about 35 miles to the west. But that’s just one point that forecasters have to choose to place the monstrous storm that packed 185 mph winds on Sunday. It could be within 100 miles of that point , which is why the hurricane center uses — and emphasizes — a shaded cone of uncertainty and much of the Florida coast is in that cone.

Dorian’s small size and powerful winds make forecasting its path along the coast delicate and difficult.

SHOOTING-TEXAS-THE LATEST

The Latest: West Texas residents grieve at prayer vigil

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of West Texas residents stood and bowed their heads together, reciting the Lord’s Prayer at a vigil for those killed in Saturday’s mass shooting.

In Spanish and English, pastors asked those gathered at the University of Texas Permian Basin on Sunday night to pray for the dead and the injured. Together they gave thanks for the police, nurses and others who responded to the tragedy in Odessa and Midland, Texas.

Throughout the day, residents had struggled to understand how their remote communities in the heart of Texas oil country about 350 miles (563 kilometers) west of Dallas, could be the site of such violence. With law enforcement yet to offer a motive for the shootings, Midland Mayor Jerry Morales echoed the frustration.

Morales said: “We’re out here in the middle of nowhere.” He added: “All we’ve talked about is oil forever. And then this happens.”

Odessa Mayor David Turner said: “We will get through the tragedy. We will show our beloved state and nation what it means to be Permian Basin strong.”

A gunman led police on a chase of more than 10 miles (16 kilometers), spraying bullets at people along the way and leaving seven dead and nearly two dozen injured.

YEMEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Red Cross: 100 presumed dead in Yemen airstrike

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The Red Cross says more than 100 people are “presumed killed” in Yemen after airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition hit a detention center run by the Houthi rebels.

The head of the Red Cross delegation in Yemen, Franz Rauchenstein, says: “Witnessing this massive damage, seeing the bodies lying among the rubble, was a real shock. Anger and sadness were natural reactions.”

The Red Cross said the final death toll from Sunday’s attack was not yet confirmed. The detention center held around 170 detainees — forty are being treated for injuries, the rest are presumed dead.

Yemeni officials say the airstrikes hit a college being used as a detention center in the southwestern city of Dhamar. The officials say at least 65 people were killed and more than 50 were wounded.

The Saudi-led coalition has said it was targeting a storage site for drones and missiles.

UNITED STATES-CHINA-TRADE

Trump’s 15% tariffs on $112B in Chinese goods take effect

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s latest round of tariffs on Chinese imports have taken effect, potentially raising prices Americans pay for some clothes, shoes, sporting goods and other consumer goods in advance of the holiday shopping season.

The 15% taxes apply to about $112 billion of Chinese imports. All told, more than two-thirds of the consumer goods the United States imports from China now face higher taxes. The administration had largely avoided hitting consumer items in its earlier rounds of tariff hikes.

But with prices of many consumer goods now likely to rise, the administration’s move threatens the U.S. economy’s main driver: Consumer spending. As businesses pull back on investment spending and exports slow in the face of weak global growth, American shoppers have been a key bright spot for the economy.

POLAND-WWII ANNIVERSARY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Russia tweets reminder of Soviet role in WWII

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn’t invited to attend ceremonies for the 80th anniversary of the day World War II started in Poland.

But his Foreign Ministry tried to make sure the Soviet Union’s role in ending the war got acknowledged at least.

The ministry tweeted on Sunday: “One may have varying opinions on Soviet policy during the initial period of World War II, but it is impossible to deny the fact that it was the Soviet Union that routed Nazism, liberated Europe and saved European democracy.”

The appeal for historical accuracy appeared on Twitter as other world leaders attended the events in Warsaw where Putin’s presence wasn’t requested.

Russia’s leader didn’t get a request to be at the anniversary observances partly because the Soviet Union invaded Poland not long after the Germans.

Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland on Sept. 1, 1939, a day recognized as when World War II began.

TROPICAL WEATHER-LONG WAIT

Anxiety and impatience in long wait for Dorian in coastal US

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The storm shutters are up and the long lines for gas and food are gone, but residents along the southeast U.S. coast still aren’t sure what will happen with Hurricane Dorian.

Government officials from Florida to North Carolina are preparing too.

The Category 5 hurricane’s nearly unprecedented strength — the 185 mph (295 kph) winds made it the second-strongest storm in the Atlantic Ocean since 1950 — has people aware even a small error in the forecast could be catastrophic.

Gerry Heister has lived in Florida for 35 years and seen a lot of storms come through Vero Beach. She says she has learned it is better to be prepared and the worst not happen then to be surprised and not ready.

Cody Jackson in Jacksonville Beach and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

US OPEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Djokovic out of US Open after retiring in match

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has ended his U.S. Open title defense by retiring from his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka.

Djokovic was seeded No. 1 and seeking a fourth championship in New York.

But he’s been troubled by a painful left shoulder and did not look to be close to his best for much of the night against Wawrinka.

Djokovic was trailing 6-4, 7-5, 2-1 when he quit.

ASTROS-BLUE JAYS

Verlander pitches 3rd career no-hitter, Astros beat Jays 2-0

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched his third career no-hitter, punctuating a dominant season with an overpowering performance to lead the Houston Astros past the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Sunday.

Verlander struck out 14 and allowed just one runner, walking Cavan Biggio with one out in the first inning.

Verlander became the first pitcher to throw two no-hitters as a visitor in the same park — he also threw one at Rogers Centre in 2011 with Detroit. His other no-no was in 2007 for the Tigers against Milwaukee.

The 36-year-old Verlander joined Nolan Ryan (seven), Sandy Koufax (four) and Bob Feller, Cy Young and Larry Corcoran (three) in rarefied air on the no-hitter list.

This was the fourth no-hitter in the majors this year. The last one was a combined effort by Houston’s Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski (9) against Seattle on Aug. 3.

Oakland’s Mike Fiers and a tandem effort by Taylor Cole and Felix Pena of the Angels accounted for this year’s other gems.

Verlander (17-5) is tied for the big league lead in wins. He tops the majors in strikeouts and innings and leads the AL in ERA.

Rookie Abraham Toro hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning off Ken Giles (2-3) that cleared the way for Verlander to complete the no-hitter.

Toro made a routine play on Bo Bichette’s grounder for the final out.

AFGHANISTAN-THE VOICELESS

War-weary Afghans see little voice in their country’s fate

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — For almost a year, Afghanistan’s more than 30 million people have been in the awkward position of waiting as a United States envoy and the Taliban negotiate their country’s fate.

An agreement on ending America’s longest war, which the U.S. once hoped to reach by Sunday, could set a timeline for U.S. troops’ withdrawal but also nudge aside this month’s presidential election and open the way for a Taliban return to power. The militants continue attacks, invading a major city, Kunduz, on Saturday and Puli Khumri city on Sunday.

Without a say in their future, Afghans’ frustration is clear. “We don’t know what is going on but we are just so tired,” one says.

A new television ad shows residents of all 34 provinces holding up signs that say “Peace.”

