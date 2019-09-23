Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-INTELLIGENCE-WHISTLEBLOWER-THE LATEST The Latest: Freshmen Dems call Trump allegations impeachable WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven Democratic freshmen lawmakers who served in…

TRUMP-INTELLIGENCE-WHISTLEBLOWER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Freshmen Dems call Trump allegations impeachable

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven Democratic freshmen lawmakers who served in the military and national security say that if President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate rival Joe Biden for political benefit, it’s impeachable.

The seven centrist Democrats said in an op-ed late Monday in The Washington Post they “do not arrive at this conclusion lightly.”

They call the allegations “a threat to all” they’ve sworn to protect.

The lawmakers include Reps. Gil Cisneros of California, Jason Crow of Colorado, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.

They come largely from swing districts where Trump is popular but voters split.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in talking about Biden with Ukraine’s president.

AP-US-UN-GENERAL-ASSEMBLY-TRUMP-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Trump slights climate change summit at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Donald Trump breezed by a major climate change summit Monday at the United Nations, choosing to focus instead on religious persecution, an issue that resonates with his evangelical supporters.

Trump arrived in New York against a backdrop of swirling international tensions, including questions about his relationship with Ukraine, the uncertain future of Brexit, the U.S. trade war with China, stalled nuclear negotiations with North Korea and a weakening global economy. The president met Monday with leaders of Pakistan, Poland, New Zealand, Singapore, Egypt and South Korea.

He will speak before the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday, with his administration’s desire for a collective response to escalating aggression by Iran high on the agenda.

SOLDIER ARREST-BOMB PLOT-THE LATEST

The Latest: O’Rourke campaign says takes threat seriously

WASHINGTON (AP) — The presidential campaign of former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke says it is in direct contact with the FBI regarding the case of an Army soldier accused of sharing bomb-making instructions online and targeting left-leaning activists.

When an FBI undercover agent asked Jarrett William Smith if there was anyone in Texas who would be a good fit for “fire, destruction and death,” Smith reportedly replied, “Outside of Beto? I don’t know enough people that would be relevant enough to cause a change if they died.”

O’Rourke spokeswoman Aleigha Cavalier said in an emailed statement that they take any threat like this very seriously. The campaign says this isn’t about any one person or one campaign, and they “won’t let this scare us or cause us to back down in fighting for what’s right.”

The 24-year-old soldier was stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas.

AP-PERSIAN-GULF-TENSIONS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: European powers push for new talks with Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The leaders of France, Britain and Germany are urging Iran to enter talks about a new arrangement to bolster the fraying nuclear deal Tehran struck with the West in 2015 — though they said they still supported that agreement, which the U.S. has withdrawn from.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for Iran “to accept negotiation on a long-term framework for its nuclear programme as well as on issues related to regional security, including its missiles programme and other means of delivery.”

Johnson went further, saying U.S. President Donald Trump should strike a new deal with Tehran.

Johnson told NBC that “there’s one guy who can do a better deal … and that is the president of the United States. I hope there will be a Trump deal.”

BRITAIN-THOMAS COOK-THE LATEST

The Latest: British PM questions Thomas Cook bosses’ pay

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson says a “huge effort” is underway to bring home British tourists and passengers stranded by the sudden financial collapse of travel company Thomas Cook.

He adds Monday that steps needed to be taken so “you don’t end up with a situation where the taxpayer, where the state is having to step in and bring people home.”

Johnson asks “whether it’s right that the directors and the board should pay themselves large sums when a company can go down the tubes like that.”

He says tour companies must properly insure themselves against this kind of eventuality.

Johnson spoke at the U.K. consul-general’s residence in New York as he attended the U.N. General Assembly.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE-UTILITY-THE LATEST

The Latest: PG&E cuts power to 27,500 customers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric is shutting off power to 27,500 people in Northern California to reduce the risk of wildfires in the face of hot, dry weather and gusty winds that could knock down power lines.

The utility announced Monday evening that it’s turning off the electricity for customers in Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties in the Sierra Nevada. The power will stay off until conditions are safer — which could be several days.

Strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures are forecast in the region through Wednesday.

More than 9,000 customers affected by the PG&E shutoff are in Butte County, where the utility’s power lines were blamed for a wildfire last year that killed 86 people and virtually destroyed the town of Paradise.

Meanwhile, Southern California Edison is considering proactively shutting off power to 41,000 customers.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-PLACIDO DOMINGO

Opera’s Domingo starts US performances amid allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — When opera superstar Placido Domingo appeared in Europe after being accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, his performances were greeted with rapturous ovations.

This week, the spotlight moves to the U.S., where Domingo faces two investigations into his behavior and is scheduled to help kick off the new season at New York’s Metropolitan Opera. Companies in three other American cities have canceled his performances due to the allegations.

Wednesday’s appearance in “Macbeth” marks the tenor’s first U.S. performance since the publication of two Associated Press stories in which numerous women said he sexually harassed them or engaged in other inappropriate behavior, including one soprano who said he grabbed her bare breast under her robe.

Domingo has called the allegations “in many ways, simply incorrect,” without providing any specifics.

SAMSUNG-FOLDING PHONE

Samsung’s folding phone hits the US

NEW YORK (AP) — Samsung’s folding phone is finally hitting the U.S.

Samsung will start selling the Galaxy Fold, a phone with a screen that folds together like a book, on Friday. There will be an AT&T version as well as an unlocked version sold at Best Buy and Samsung stores.

The South Korean tech giant had put the Galaxy Fold’s launch on hold for months after reviewers encountered problems with the device’s innovative folding screen. Some reviewers peeled back a protective layer meant to stay on the screen, other devices flickered and turned black.

The nearly $2,000 phone launched on Sept. 6 in South Korea and Sept. 18 in France, Germany and Britain, with versions for next generation 5G networks available in the latter two countries. The U.S. phone does not support 5G.

DALLAS OFFICER-MISTAKEN APARTMENT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ex-lover denies rendezvous planned with Guyger

DALLAS (AP) — The police force partner of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger acknowledged that they had a sexual relationship and exchanged sexually explicit text messages and photos with her the day she shot Botham Jean.

However, Martin Rivera denied making plans to rendezvous with Guyger later that night, as prosecutors suggest.

Prosecutors contend Guyger was distracted by a telephone conversation with Rivera when she mistook Jean’s apartment for hers and entered, believed him to be an intruder and shot him.

Prosecutors questioned Rivera extensively about a 16-minute phone conversation he had with Guyger as she headed to her apartment that night in September 2018. Asked what it was about, he said he believes it was mostly about police work but his memory of the call was hazy. Again, however, he denied that it involved plans to see Guyger later that evening.

Prosecutors said that after Guyger shot Jean, she deleted the logs of her text exchanges with Rivera from her cellphone. Rivera said he didn’t not know why she had done this but acknowledged having done the same as well.

EMMYS-IN MEMORIAM

Emmys apologizes for wrong photo during memoriam segment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The TV Academy is apologizing for using a photo of a living composer instead of the image of the late Andre Previn during an Emmy’s memoriam segment.

The segment on Sunday used a photo of 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin.

The academy, FOX and Emmy producers say in a statement issued Monday that it was an “error.”

Previn died at 89 in February. He was a composer, pianist and conductor whose work ventured into Hollywood, jazz and classical music. Previn won four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964’s “My Fair Lady.”

Slatkin posted a picture on Twitter of Previn saying he “deserved better .”

The academy says all mentions on its website will feature accurate imagery of Previn.

