Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-INTELLIGENCE-WHISTLEBLOWER Trump says he discussed corruption with Ukraine’s president WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he spoke to Ukraine’s…

TRUMP-INTELLIGENCE-WHISTLEBLOWER

Trump says he discussed corruption with Ukraine’s president

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he spoke to Ukraine’s new president about his summer election and the fact that “we don’t want our people, like Vice President Biden and his son” contributing to corruption already happening in Ukraine.

Trump appeared Sunday to stop short of acknowledging that he discussed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Biden’s son, Hunter, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during a July 25 telephone conversation that’s the basis of a whistleblower complaint against Trump.

A person familiar with the matter has told The Associated Press that Trump urged Zelenskiy to investigate Hunter Biden, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company. The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the issue publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request to clarify Trump’s remarks.

Trump answered several questions about the conversation with Zelenskiy as the president left the White House for Texas.

BRITAIN-THOMAS COOK

Tour company Thomas Cook ceases trading, bookings canceled

LONDON (AP) — British tour operator Thomas Cook has ceased trading and all its hundreds of thousands of bookings canceled after the firm failed to secure rescue funding.

The Civil Aviation Authority announced the film’s collapse early Monday. More than 600,000 vacationers had booked through the company.

CAA said 150,000 are British customers now abroad who will have to be repatriated.

The group’s four airlines will be grounded and its 21,000 employees in 16 countries, including 9,000 in the UK, will be left unemployed.

The debt-laden company had said Friday it was seeking 200 million pounds ($250 million) to avoid going bust, was in talks with shareholders and creditors to stave off failure.

EMMY AWARDS-THE LATEST

The Latest: “Game of Thrones” wins fourth best drama Emmy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Game of Thrones” has won the best television drama series Emmy Award.

The HBO fantasy epic takes the award for the fourth time in its eighth and final season.

It was the just the second Emmy on what had been a mostly quiet night for “Game of Thrones.” Peter Dinklage won best supporting actor in a drama for the show earlier in the evening.

It beat “Better Call Saul,” ”Bodyguard,” ”Killing Eve,” ”Ozark,” ”Pose,” ”Succession” and “This is Us” for best drama.

UN-GENERAL ASSEMBLY-TROUBLED WORLD

‘Deficit of trust’: At UN, leaders of a warming world gather

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The planet is getting hotter, and tackling that climate peril will grab the spotlight as world leaders gather for their annual meeting at the United Nations this week.

They face a backdrop of rising tensions from the Persian Gulf to Afghanistan and increasing nationalism, inequality and intolerance.

There’s a growing fear of possible military action, especially in response to recent attacks on Saudi oil installations that are key to world energy supplies. That, too, hangs over this year’s General Assembly gathering.

All eyes will be watching presidents Donald Trump of the United States and Hassan Rouhani of Iran, whose countries are at the forefront of escalating tensions, to see if they can reduce fears of a confrontation.

Whether the two will even meet remains in doubt.

___

Edith M. Lederer, chief United Nations correspondent for The Associated Press, has covered world affairs for nearly 50 years.

ELECTION 2020-IOWA

Biden, Warren face same challenge in Iowa: keeping momentum

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden are entering a critical phase of the Iowa campaign in a close race for first place.

For Warren, it’s a sign that the investments she’s made in staff and personal interactions with voters have paid off. But it also means she’ll increasingly be the subject of attacks from her rivals who want to blunt her rise.

For Biden, months of attacks have done little to erode his standing among Democrats. But Warren’s strength underscores his weaknesses among progressives.

ISRAEL-ELECTIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Arab lawmakers in Israel endorse Gantz for PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Arab bloc in Israel’s parliament has endorsed Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz for prime minister.

With that nod, Gantz looks to edge by incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu in the number of lawmakers who will endorse him.

Representatives of the Joint List of Arab parties told President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday that they recommend the former military chief. This is the first time since 1992 that Arab parties have endorsed a candidate for prime minister.

Israel’s largely ceremonial president is tasked with picking the politician with the best chance of forming a stable coalition government. While usually a formality, this time Rivlin plays a key role after an election earlier this month in which neither of the top candidates has an outright majority of 61 members of the 120-seat parliament.

Kingmaker Avigdor Lieberman has endorsed neither of the candidates.

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS

Iran vows to lead Gulf security, as US sends more troops

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president says his country should lead regional security in the strategic Persian Gulf.

Hassan Rouhani said Sunday Iran extends its “hand of friendship and brotherhood” toward cooperating with regional nations.

Rouhani also said the presence of foreign forces in the Gulf could cause problems for the world’s “energy security.”

The U.S. is sending more troops to the Gulf and leading a maritime coalition, which includes the U.K., Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab nations, to secure the area’s waterways and vital oil trade routes.

The U.S. has alleged Iran is behind a series of attacks on the region’s energy infrastructure, as Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers collapses. Iran denies the allegations.

Rouhani said he will offer a regional peace plan during his visit to the U.N. this week.

CONFISCATING GUNS

In gun buyback talk, how do you round up so many weapons?

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s recent vow to take away people’s AR-15 and AK-47 rifles raises significant questions. Among them is how it might be possible to round up the millions of such guns that exist in the United States.

The number of AR-15 and AK-47s in the U.S. is estimated at a staggering 16 million. That leads to logistical challenges. Many gun owners are also unwilling to turn over the weapons. And if the government offered to buy them all back at face value, the price tag could easily run into the billions.

The prospect also stokes fears among some gun owners that Democrats are less interested in finding a middle ground, and just want to confiscate guns. Even some gun-control advocates aren’t sure that confiscating firearms will work.

BC-AS-AFGHANISTAN-POLICE STEPPING UP

AP Interview: Afghan minister says police are hardest hit

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Police in Afghanistan are one of the country’s most-criticized security forces, denigrated as corrupt and inept. Yet Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi says police make up 70% of the casualties among security forces, dozens of whom die each day in relentless attacks by Taliban and Islamic State insurgents.

President Donald Trump is impatient with Afghanistan’s police, saying American soldiers have taken on their job and it’s time for Afghans to step up so Washington can end its longest war.

Andarabi — young, Western-educated and part of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s new generation of leaders — told The Associated Press in an interview Sunday that a slow, steady overhaul is underway.

“I don’t say it is easy or doable in a day, or a month or a year, but it is doable.”

DALLAS OFFICER-MISTAKEN APARTMENT

Ex-cop’s murder trial for shooting neighbor set to start

DALLAS (AP) — The murder trial for a white police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black man in his Dallas apartment is set to begin.

There is no dispute over whether Amber Guyger killed Botham Jean last year. But nearly every other aspect of the high-profile case is wreathed in controversy.

Some see the shooting as a tragic accident with almost unbelievable circumstances. Others place it in pattern of white officers killing black men that, they say, points to systemic problems in American policing.

Opening arguments are slated to begin Monday. The jury will ultimately have to reach consensus on whether Guyger committed murder, a lesser offense or no crime at all. But one of the only points of agreement about her case in Dallas is that it will profoundly shape the relationship between police and residents.

