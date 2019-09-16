PERSIAN-GULF TENSIONS Trump: US ‘locked and loaded’ in response to drone attack WASHINGTON (AP) — Tensions are flaring in the…

PERSIAN-GULF TENSIONS

Trump: US ‘locked and loaded’ in response to drone attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tensions are flaring in the Persian Gulf as President Donald Trump says the U.S. is “locked and loaded” to respond to a weekend drone assault on Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure that his aides are blaming on Iran.

The attack cut in half the kingdom’s oil production and sent crude prices spiking. It also led Trump to authorize the release of U.S. strategic reserves should they be necessary to stabilize markets.

U.S. officials offered what they said was proof that the attack was inconsistent with claims of responsibility by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels and instead pointed the finger directly at Tehran. Iran called the U.S. claims “maximum lies” and threatened American forces in the region.

Trump backpedaled on offers to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the U.N. next week.

GENERAL MOTORS-UAW STRIKE

No Deal: Auto workers strike against GM in contract dispute

DETROIT (AP) — More than 49,000 members of the United Auto Workers union went on strike early Monday as contract talks with General Motors broke down.

Union members walked out of factories and set up picket lines at 33 plants across the nation as well as 22 parts warehouses.

UAW Vice President Terry Dittes (DIT-ez) says a strike is the union’s last resort because both sides are far apart in bargaining over a new four-year contract, including on issues like health care and fair wages.

But GM says it has made substantial offers, including higher wages and $7 billion worth of factory investments that would create hundreds of new jobs.

Bargaining was scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. EDT on Monday.

OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE-BANKRUPTCY

After bankruptcy filing, Purdue Pharma may not be off hook

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has filed for bankruptcy protection.

But that doesn’t mean the company or the family that owns it is off the legal hook.

States are divided on whether to accept a tentative settlement with the company as part of the bankruptcy.

Several of those who have declined it have made it clear that they plan to object to the bankruptcy and push forward with their claims against members of the Sackler family in state court.

It will be up to a bankruptcy judge to decide if those suits can move ahead. And even if he stops them, he could consider their claims in his court.

The bankruptcy filing Sunday will likely get Purdue out of a trial over the toll of opioids scheduled for October in Cleveland.

SPIKED CBD

Vapes spiked with illegal drugs show dark side of CBD craze

An Associated Press investigation shows a dark side to booming sales of the cannabis extract CBD. Some people are substituting cheap and dangerous street drugs for the real thing.

As a result, vapes and other products marketed as helping a range of ailments instead have sent dozens of people to emergency rooms because they were spiked with synthetic marijuana.

Lab testing commissioned by AP shows some CBD vape products available at stores or online contain synthetic marijuana commonly known as K2 or spice. Unlike real CBD, which doesn’t have psychoactive qualities, synthetic marijuana gives an intense high.

Industry representatives acknowledge spiking is an issue, but say many companies are reputable.

But with drug enforcement authorities busy fighting the opioid epidemic, manufacturers of spiked products operate with impunity.

AP-EU-BREXIT-THE-LATEST

The Latest: UK govt: Brexit negotiations will ‘intensify’

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — The British government says Brexit negotiations with the EU will “intensify” in hope of striking a new divorce deal before the U.K.’s scheduled departure date of Oct. 31.

After a meeting between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Johnson’s office said “the discussions needed to intensify and that meetings would soon take place on a daily basis.”

It said talks would include not only officials but the two sides’ chief negotiators, Michel Barnier for the EU and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay for the U.K.

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva tweeted that “negotiations will continue at high speed” after the “friendly” meeting.

Downing St. reiterated that Johnson wouldn’t request an extension to the Oct.31 deadline — even though Britain’s Parliament has passed a law requiring him to do just that if no deal is found.

ISRAEL-SETTLEMENTS

Israeli leader vows to annex West Bank settlement enclave

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister is vowing to annex settlements in the West Bank, including one deep in the heart of the largest Palestinian city, if he is re-elected in tomorrow’s do-over election.

Benjamin Netanyahu told Israeli Army Radio on Monday that he plans to annex “all the settlements” in the West Bank. When asked if that included an enclave of several hundred settlers who live in volatile Hebron, he said: “Of course.”

Netanyahu is fighting for his political survival in the vote. He has doled out hard-line promises weeks before the vote trying to shore up nationalist voters. He’s also promised to annex the Jordan Valley, an area seen as the breadbasket of any Palestinian state.

Critics say his pledges would eliminate any remaining Palestinian hope of establishing a separate state.

ELECTION 2020-WARREN

Warren offers anti-corruption plan central to her campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — Elizabeth Warren has released a sweeping anti-government corruption proposal, providing a policy roadmap for a fight she says is at the core of her presidential campaign.

The Democratic Massachusetts senator is announcing the plan Monday in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park, near what was once the Triangle Shirtwaist Co. It caught fire in 1911, killing 140-plus factory workers, many because of neglected safety features.

Warren’s proposal would ban lobbyists from serving as political campaign fundraising bundlers, tighten limits on politicians accepting gifts for government action and bar members of Congress from nonprofit boards. It also would prohibit federal judges from leaving their posts to avoid misconduct investigations.

Warren wrote online that President Donald Trump’s is “the most corrupt administration of our lifetimes” but noted “these problems did not start with” him.

BC-US-OBIT-OCASEK

Police: Rock star Ric Ocasek found dead in NYC apartment

NEW YORK (AP) — Ric Ocasek, famed frontman for The Cars rock band, has been found dead in a Manhattan apartment.

The New York City police department said officers responding to a 911 call found the 75-year-old Ocasek at about 4 p.m. on Sunday. They said there was no sign of foul play and that the medical examiner was to determine a cause of death.

The Cars chart-topping hits in the late 1970s and 1980s included “Just What I Needed,” ”Shake It Up” and “Drive.” The band was inducted last year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In May of 2018, model and actress Paulina Porizkova announced on social media that she and Ocasek had separated after 28 years of marriage. The pair first met while filming the music video for “Drive.”

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH

Dem presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least two Democratic presidential candidates are calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the face of a new, uninvestigated, allegation of sexual impropriety when he was in college.

Kavanaugh was confirmed last October after emotional hearings in the Senate over a sexual assault allegation from his high school years. The New York Times now reports that Kavanaugh faced a separate allegation from his time at Yale University and that the FBI did not investigate the claim.

Kavanaugh has previously denied all allegations of impropriety.

Kamala Harris said after the new report that “Brett Kavanaugh lied” and “he must be impeached.”

And Julian Castro said Kavanaugh “should be impeached and Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter.”

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN

In Alabama, Biden heads to key civil rights movement site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Presidential candidate Joe Biden is in Alabama on Sunday to speak at the Birmingham church where an act of white supremacist terrorism marked a key turn in the civil rights movement.

Biden is using the 56th anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing that killed four girls to warn that racism still threatens the nation and is rising under President Donald Trump.

It’s a core message of Biden’s 2020 campaign.

Biden leads national primary polls in part on the strength of his support among older black voters like those he’ll address Sunday.

But some younger black leaders criticize aspects of Biden’s record on race. That scrutiny intensified after Democrats’ third presidential primary debate when the 76-year-old Biden gave a meandering answer about how to handle the legacy of slavery.

