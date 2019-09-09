GEORGIA-CARGO SHIP-THE LATEST The Latest: Coast Guard says 2 men rescued from cargo ship JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The…

GEORGIA-CARGO SHIP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Coast Guard says 2 men rescued from cargo ship

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has rescued two of four trapped crew members from an overturned cargo ship off the coast of Georgia.

Lt. Lloyd Heflin tells The Associated Press in a text message that two men have been extracted and rescuers are working on extracting a third.

Heflin said the four South Koreans who were trapped aboard the Golden Ray are in the propeller shaft room near the stern of the ship and that rescuers cut into the hull there to pull them out.

Responders made contact with crew members Monday morning, more than 24 hours after the vehicle carrier overturned while leaving a port call in Brunswick, Georgia.

The Golden Ray flipped onto its side and caught fire Sunday as it left Brunswick with more than 4,000 vehicles inside.

TRUMP-HURRICANE DORIAN

NWS chief backs forecasters who contradicted Trump

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The head of the National Weather Service is defending forecasters who contradicted President Donald Trump’s claim that Hurricane Dorian posed a threat to Alabama as it approached the United States.

Director Louis Uccellini told a meteorology convention Monday that forecasters in Birmingham did the right thing when they tried to combat public panic and rumors that Dorian posed a threat to Alabama. Uccellini says it was only later that they found out the source of the mistaken information.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Weather Association in Huntsville, Alabama, Uccellini said Birmingham forecasters “did what any office would do” to protect the public.

Trump has defended his tweet about Alabama and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued an unsigned statement critical of the Birmingham forecasters on Friday.

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: UK Parliament orders release of Brexit documents

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s House of Commons has demanded the government hand over communications among officials about its decision to suspend Parliament and its plans for a no-deal Brexit.

Lawmakers passed a motion calling on the government to release, by Wednesday, “formal or informal” emails and text messages between aides and officials relating to the suspension, as well as to the impact of leaving the European Union without a deal.

Under parliamentary rules, the government is obliged to release the documents.

Lawmaker Dominic Grieve, who proposed the motion, said there were suspicions that Parliament was being suspended to stop the legislature from debating the risks of leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement.

Johnson says he is cutting short the parliamentary term so he can outline his domestic agenda at a new session of Parliament in October.

AFGHANISTAN

Afghans brace for fresh violence after US-Taliban talks halt

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghans are bracing for a possible new wave of Taliban violence after President Donald Trump abruptly called off talks with the insurgent group, which vows to continue its fight against what it calls “foreign occupation.”

Trump’s surprise weekend announcement came shortly before a string of highly sensitive days in Afghanistan, including Monday’s anniversary of the death of anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, the major Shiite Muslim holy day of Ashoura Tuesday and Wednesday’s 9/11 anniversary.

The Taliban attacked at least two districts of northeastern Takhar province overnight, with no immediate reports of casualties. They attacked three provincial capitals earlier this month, even while finalizing a deal with the U.S. to end nearly 18 years of fighting.

It’s not immediately clear whether the U.S.-Taliban talks will resume and when.

TECH GIANTS-ANTITRUST-THE LATEST

The Latest: Calif., Ala. missing from group probing Google

WASHINGTON (AP) — California and Alabama are the two states that haven’t joined an investigation into Google’s market dominance.

The coalition conducting the probe is led by Texas and consists of 48 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Attorneys general say they will probe the potential for monopolistic behavior from Google.

A spokeswoman for California’s attorney general would only say the state is committed to fighting anti-competitive behavior. She says she won’t confirm or deny the existence of any investigation. Google has its headquarters in California.

Alabama officials had no comment.

Regulatory pressure is ratcheting up on tech companies. Monday’s announcement comes just days after a separate group of states disclosed an investigation into Facebook’s market dominance.

ABORTION-WEST TEXAS

Texas shows possible future if abortion bans take effect

After seven states passed sweeping abortion bans this year, speculation arose about the potential travel burdens the laws could someday impose on women.

Across a huge swath of West Texas and the Panhandle, there’s no need for speculation. The nearest abortion clinics are more than 250 miles away, despite the region having several midsize cities and a population of more than 1 million people.

That means women seeking to end an unwanted pregnancy face drives of four hours or more to Fort Worth, Dallas, El Paso or out-of-state clinics — a trip that could require at least two days. The situation heightens the challenges of arranging child care, taking time off work and finding lodging. Advocates say some women end up sleeping in their cars.

SCHOOL THREATS-COMMUNICATION

Schools face backlash for not reporting threats to parents

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tell as much as you can as soon as you can.

That’s the advice of safety experts when discussing what information about school threats to convey to parents and the rest of the community.

In districts around the country, schools have faced criticism for favoring privacy over informing the community.

Officials at a Catholic high school in South Carolina faced a backlash this summer from outraged parents when they found out a student had made videos threatening to shoot people and using a racial slur.

Cardinal Newman High School’s principal sent three letters to parents before finally apologizing for not sharing information sooner.

Some school districts are now sending letters home even if a threat isn’t specific or to warn what consequences children face if they make a threat.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-UNIVERSITIES

Brown University official suspended amid Epstein gift probe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University has placed a fundraising director on administrative leave following a report that accused him of helping cover up disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab.

Brown spokesman Brian Clark told The Providence Journal Sunday that Peter Cohen, director of development for computer and data science, is on leave pending a review. Clark says Brown hasn’t received donations from Epstein.

A phone call seeking comment from Cohen was made Monday.

MIT says Media Lab director Joi Ito resigned Saturday. The New Yorker reported Friday the lab had a more extensive fundraising relationship with Epstein than previously acknowledged and tried to conceal its extent.

The story included emails from Cohen about Epstein.

Harvard Law School has also accepted Ito’s resignation as a visiting professor.

JUUL-WARNING LETTER

Juul warned over claims e-cigarette safer than smoking

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health authorities say vaping giant Juul Labs illegally pitched its electronic cigarettes as a safer alternative to smoking, including in a presentation at schools.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a stern warning letter to the company Monday, flagging various claims by Juul, including that its products are “much safer than cigarettes.” The FDA has been investigating Juul for months but had not previously warned the company.

The FDA letter highlights an incident recounted by two New York high school students during a congressional hearing in July. The students said a representative of Juul was invited to address the school on addiction issues. During the presentation, the representative told students the company’s product was “totally safe.”

Juul says it discontinued its school programs last September.

BC-CN-TORONTO FILM FESTIVAL-MY NAME IS DOLEMITE

In ‘Dolemite Is My Name,’ a return to form for Eddie Murphy

TORONTO (AP) — It took Eddie Murphy more than a decade to get a movie made about Rudy Ray Moore. Judging by the film’s response at the Toronto International Film Festival, the wait was worth it.

“Dolemite Is My Name” has drawn some of the best reviews of Murphy’s career, following its premiere over the weekend in Toronto. That’s a big turnaround for Murphy whose last leading roles, in 2016’s “Mr. Church” and 2012’s “A Thousand Words,” fizzled.

In the film, Murphy depicts Moore crafting his stage character Dolemite and making the 1975 Blaxploitation classic of the same name. Netflix will release the film in theaters Oct. 4 and begin streaming it Oct. 25.

Murphy says he “never let go” of the film’s idea since meeting the late Moore years ago.

