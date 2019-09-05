Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST The Latest: Dorian churns north along North Carolina coast OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Dorian…

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Dorian churns north along North Carolina coast

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Dorian is brushing up against North Carolina as it keeps churning northeast, just offshore.

In a late Thursday night advisory, the National Hurricane Center says the Category 2 storm continued to have maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (160 kph).

Dorian is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, and is moving northeast at 13 mph (21 kph)

Regardless of whether the storm makes landfall overnight, forecasters expect Dorian to produce life-threatening storm surges, dangerous winds and flash floods along coastal areas of the Carolinas and southeast Virginia.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-PLACIDO DOMINGO-THE LATEST

The Latest: Dallas Opera cancels 2020 Domingo performance

The Dallas Opera has canceled a 2020 Placido Domingo event due to harassment and groping allegations against the opera superstar.

The opera said Thursday the gala had been set for March 11 but was taken off the calendar due to “ongoing developments regarding allegations made against” Domingo.

Eleven women have come forward in an AP story published Thursday with new allegations of sexual misconduct against Domingo.

In a statement, Domingo’s spokeswoman said the new allegations were riddled with inconsistencies, but she provided no specifics.

Spokeswoman Nancy Seltzer did not immediately respond to an email about the Dallas Opera’s performance cancellation.

Nine women previously told The Associated Press that they had been harassed by the star.

TRUMP-CALIFORNIA MILEAGE STANDARD

Official: Trump to challenge California mileage standard

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government official says the Trump administration is moving forward with a proposal to revoke part of California’s authority to set its own automotive emissions and fuel economy standards.

The official, who is familiar with the regulatory process, says the Environmental Protection Agency is preparing paperwork for the White House that would set a single national standard for fuel economy. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan has not yet been made public.

President Donald Trump has said he wants to revoke California’s authority as part of an effort to relax mileage standards nationwide.

Administration moves to rescind that authority, which was granted by Congress, would likely face legal challenges.

The plan would have to be posted in the Federal Register and be subject to public comment.

TROPICAL WEATHER-AP POLL

AP-NORC poll: Most Americans see weather disasters worsening

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that nearly three quarters of Americans see weather disasters, like Hurricane Dorian, worsening and most of them blame global warming to some extent.

And scientists say they’re right.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey shows 72% of Americans think catastrophic weather is more severe, while only 4% see it as less nasty, with about 24% saying those disasters are about as extreme as they always were.

And half of those who say weather disasters are worsening say it’s mainly because of man-made climate change, with another 37% who think natural randomness and global warming are equally to blame.

The poll was conducted in mid-August before Dorian formed, pummeled the Bahamas and put much of the U.S. East Coast on edge.

MORTGAGE GIANTS-TRUMP PLAN

Administration unveils plan to privatize Fannie, Freddie

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has unveiled its plan for ending government control of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Those are the two giant mortgage finance companies that nearly collapsed in the financial crisis 11 years ago and were bailed out by taxpayers at a total cost of $187 billion.

The administration’s plan calls for returning Fannie and Freddie to private ownership and reducing risk to taxpayers. That while preserving homebuyers’ access to 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages, a pillar of housing finance. The Treasury Department published the plan Thursday and submitted it to President Donald Trump, who called for it in March.

While not prominently in the public eye, the two companies perform a critical role in the housing market. Together they guarantee roughly half of the $10 trillion U.S. home loan market.

BOAT FIRE-CALIFORNIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Dive boat owners seek to head off lawsuits

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The owners of the California dive boat where 34 people died in a fire have filed a lawsuit to avoid liability in the case.

Truth Aquatics Inc., which owned the Conception, filed suit Thursday in U.S. District Court under a pre-Civil War provision of maritime law that allows it to limit its liability.

Anyone who can make a claim against the company will be served with notice the company is asserting it is not liable for damages from victims.

The suit said the company and owners Glen and Dana Fritzler made the boat seaworthy and the craft was properly manned and equipped.

Charles Naylor, who represents victims in maritime law cases, says the action forces family members in their grief to respond to a lawsuit.

WAREHOUSE PARTY FIRE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Family stunned after verdicts in warehouse fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A family of a man who died when a fire tore through a party at a California warehouse says they’re stunned and frustrated that a jury acquitted one defendant and couldn’t reach a verdict for another charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Alberto Vega, whose brother Alex Vega died, said Thursday that he was “in shock” and felt “sick to his stomach” after a jury found Max Harris not guilty and a judge declared a mistrial for Derick Almena.

Alex Vega’s mother, Mary Vega, says she’s angry at the outcome but doesn’t regret that a judge threw out a plea agreement last year after families protested that the sentences were too lenient.

She says at least Harris served more than two years awaiting trial.

Alameda County Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin Dunleavy says prosecutors are going to evaluate their approach as they move forward against Almena.

US OPEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: 19-year-old Canadian Andreescu in US Open final

NEW YORK (AP) — Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu has reached the final in her U.S. Open debut by beating No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7-6 (3), 7-5.

The 19-year-old Andreescu is appearing in only her fourth Grand Slam tournament. She had never been past the second round at a major.

Andreescu will face 23-time Slam champion Serena Williams for the championship on Saturday.

Andreescu is the first woman to reach the final in her first appearance in the main draw at Flushing Meadows since Williams’ older sister, Venus, did it in 1997.

The 15th-seeded Andreescu trailed Bencic 4-1 and 5-2 in the second set before taking the last five games.

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Johnson says only election will unblock Brexit

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there must be an election so the British public can decide whether to leave the European Union on Oct. 31 — as he wishes — or remain in the bloc for longer.

Johnson says “I don’t want an election at all but frankly I can’t see any other way” to end the Brexit impasse.

On Wednesday, lawmakers rejected Johnson’s bid to call an early election for Oct. 15, and also made moves to stop Johnson from taking Britain out of the EU at the end of next month even if there is no deal with Brussels to pave the way.

Johnson said that legislation would “scupper our negotiating power” and hand control to the EU.

On a visit to a police academy, he said whether the U.K. left the EU on Oct. 31 “really should be a matter for the people of this country to decide.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.