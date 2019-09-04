Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 p.m. EDT

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST The Latest: Minnis: Many still in shelters on Grand Bahama FREEPORT, Bahamas (AP) — Bahamas Prime Minister…

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Minnis: Many still in shelters on Grand Bahama

FREEPORT, Bahamas (AP) — Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis says he has visited storm-ravaged Grand Bahama, finding many people remain in shelters even though much of the flooding has eased.

Minnis spoke at a news briefing Wednesday evening and said many are suffering in Grand Bahama after it was devastated by Hurricane Dorian. He added: “We know there are many Bahamians that are in need of help. I want to assure you that more help is on the way.”

He thanked the international community for its response, especially the U.S. government for what he called their “exceptional assistance.”

Earlier this week, Dorian smashed through the northern Bahamas as the strongest hurricane ever to hit the islands, leaving at least 20 dead.

Minnis noted that several agencies and organizations have pledged aid, including $1 million each from the United Nations and from Disney Cruise Line. Meanwhile, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said food and water is being distributed to people in the neighboring Abaco islands but that more supplies will be needed soon.

AP-EU-BREXIT-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Johnson fails to win vote on early election

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has failed to win sufficient parliamentary support for an early national election on Oct. 15.

The vote was 298 in favor and 56 opposed, not enough to force the election because a large number of lawmakers abstained, meaning he failed to reach the required threshold.

Under U.K. law, Johnson needed the support of two-thirds of the 650 legislators in the House of Commons, which equates to 434.

The bulk of the main opposition Labour Party opted to abstain as it wants to be assured that legislation preventing a no-deal Brexit is in place before an election is called.

Johnson is gambling that he can win a general election and emerge with a Parliament majority that would see Britain leave the European Union on the scheduled Brexit date of Oct. 31.

IMMIGRATION-SEPARATING FAMILIES

Watchdog: Separated migrant children suffered trauma

WASHINGTON (AP) — An internal government watchdog has found that children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border last year showed increased signs of post-traumatic stress, and the hectic reunification process only added to their trauma.

That’s according to a report by the Inspector General for Health and Human Services obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press. The report recommends minimizing the time children are in custody and creating better care options.

It did not address the quality of care but discussed challenges in caring for children.

HHS said factors beyond the agency’s control led to challenges and the agency has started addressing them.

The report found that staff were overwhelmed. Usually there is one mental health clinician for 12 children but during the period of the “zero tolerance” policy caseloads were 25.

BOAT FIRE-CALIFORNIA-INVESTIGATION

Burning boat takes clues of fatal fire down to watery grave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say they will find what sparked the inferno aboard the dive boat Conception that killed 34 people in waters off Southern California but vital evidence may have gone down with the ship or drifted out to sea.

The charred remains of the boat now rest on the sea floor in 60 feet (18 meters) of water and other items that could provide valuable clues could have been destroyed in the fire or carried away by the tides.

Experts say investigators will chart the ship’s final voyage from the moment it pulled from a Santa Barbara dock early Saturday morning until dispatchers received the frantic mayday call of the breathless captain overwhelmed by smoke early Monday.

They will review the ship’s layout, maintenance records and even photos from former passengers.

___

Associated Press Writer Stefanie Dazio in Santa Barbara contributed to this report.

FLAVORED E-CIGARETTES-BAN

Michigan moves to be 1st state to ban flavored e-cigarettes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is moving to make Michigan the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes.

The Democrat announced Wednesday that she ordered the state health department to issue emergency rules. They will prohibit the sale and misleading marketing of flavored nicotine vaping products.

Whitmer says her No. 1 priority is keeping kids safe, and she wants to stop companies that are using candy flavors to “hook children on nicotine.”

The federal government and nearly every state bar the sale of e-cigarettes to minors. Whitmer says Michigan will be the first to ban flavored vaping products, including for adults.

The American Vaping Association says the “shameless attempt at backdoor prohibition” could send thousands of ex-smokers back to deadly cigarettes. It says it will support lawsuits to challenge the ban.

AP-AS-HONG-KONG-PROTESTS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Hong Kong activists appeal for German support

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong activists are appealing to Angela Merkel for support ahead of the German chancellor’s trip to China this week.

Merkel’s spokesman said Wednesday that the government had “taken note” of an open letter sent by prominent pro-democracy youth activist Joshua Wong, extracts of which were published by the daily Bild.

But the spokesman, Steffen Seibert, refused to be drawn on whether Merkel would push the issue during her three-day trip, which starts Thursday.

Seibert noted that Merkel had previously called for dialogue and a peaceful solution on the basis of Hong Kong laws.

Economy Ministry spokeswoman Beate Baron said “rule of law is an important basis for (Germany’s) trade relations. That’s true for all countries and of course also for China.”

China is one of Germany’s biggest trading partners.

POPE-US-CONSERVATIVES

Pope on critics: It’s ‘an honor if the Americans attack me’

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis has acknowledged his growing opposition within the conservative right-wing of the U.S. Catholic Church and says it is “an honor if the Americans attack me.”

Francis made off-hand comments about critics of his papacy as he received a copy of a new book titled “How America Wants to Change the Pope.” Author Nicholas Seneze, who covers the Vatican for the French Catholic newspaper La Croix presented it to Francis aboard the papal plane while en route to southern Africa on Wednesday.

Seneze covers the Vatican for the French Catholic newspaper La Croix. His book charts the fierce criticism by some U.S. conservatives who loathe Francis’ positions on issues ranging from sacraments for civilly remarried Catholics to the death penalty and China.

Some have gone so far as to accuse Francis of heresy.

BORDER WALL-MILITARY FUNDING

Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — A total of 127 military construction projects are being sidelined by a Pentagon decision to shift $3.6 billion to build part of President Donald Trump’s border wall.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper approved the transfer of funds on Tuesday. Officials say details about the projects losing their funding will be released after Congress is notified.

The Pentagon comptroller says the projects are being “deferred” and not cancelled, though there is no guarantee the funding will be restored by Congress.

The money is to be used to build 175 miles of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Congress approved $1.375 billion for wall construction in this year’s budget, same as the previous year but far less than the $5.7 billion that the White House sought.

YOUTUBE-FTC FINE-THE LATEST

The Latest: FTC official disputes criticism of Google fine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Federal Trade Commission official is disputing criticism that the FTC’s $170 million fine of Google is too small.

FTC consumer protection director Andrew Smith says the penalty is historic, although critics are complaining that it won’t deter future violations by Google, given that its parent Alphabet made a profit of $30.7 billion last year.

The FTC penalty settles allegations that Google’s YouTube video service collected children’s personal information without their parent’s consent.

Smith says the penalty is ground-breaking because it holds a social media platform liable for content hosted by someone else, and represents several times the revenue Google earned from the advertising involved.

The $170 million also is roughly equivalent to his consumer protection division’s entire budget for a year, he says.

Noon

Google’s video site YouTube will limit data collection on users who watch children’s programming on its main site, even if the user’s an adult.

Google already does that on its kids-specific site, YouTube Kids.

The policy change comes as the Federal Trade Commission and New York state fined Google $170 million combined to settle allegations it collected children’s personal data without their parents’ consent.

Content identified as children’s programming on YouTube’s main site will not offer features like comments and notifications and won’t serve personalized ads. Those sharing the video will have to identify children’s programming as such. The service will also use artificial intelligence to flag content that targets children.

Google says the changes will happen in four months to give family and kid creators a chance to adjust.

Meanwhile, Google says it will promote YouTube Kids with a new marketing campaign.

TERROR WATCHLIST

US judge: Terror watchlist violates constitutional rights

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the government’s watchlist of more than 1 million people identified as “known or suspected terrorists” violates the constitutional rights of those placed on it.

The ruling Wednesday from Judge Anthony Trenga grants a summary judgment to nearly two dozen Muslim U.S. citizens who challenged the watchlist with the help of a Muslim civil-rights group, the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

But the judge is seeking additional legal briefs before deciding what remedy to impose.

The plaintiffs say they were wrongly placed on the list, and the government’s process for adding names is overbroad and riddled with errors.

The watchlist is disseminated to a variety of governmental departments, foreign governments and police agencies.

The FBI, which administers the list, did not return messages Wednesday seeking comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.