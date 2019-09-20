TRUMP-INTELLIGENCE-WHISTLEBLOWER-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump to meet Ukraine president at UN WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting at…

TRUMP-INTELLIGENCE-WHISTLEBLOWER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump to meet Ukraine president at UN

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting at next week’s U.N. General Assembly with the leader of Ukraine amid a blowup in Washington about a whistleblower’s complaint that alleges wrongdoing in a private conversation Trump had with a foreign leader — reportedly the president of Ukraine.

The White House says Trump meets Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump on Friday dismissed the complaint, saying his conversations with foreign leaders are “appropriate.”

Separately, Democrats are looking into whether Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has pressured Ukraine to investigate the activities of the son of potential political rival Joe Biden, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company.

The White House says Trump and Zelenskiy will discuss anti-corruption, energy, trade, the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Chinese intellectual property theft in Ukraine.

BC-CLIMATE STRIKE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Miami Beach students express fear for their city

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of high school students shouted “Miami is under attack” at a protest at Miami Beach’s city.

They were underlining their concerns over climate-related sea rise in their coastal city as they joined the global climate strike Friday.

Sixteen-year-old Aleksandar Demetriades said: “I’m scared that I am going to lose my house” and that climate change is one of his generation’s defining issues.

With a coastline stretching 1,350 miles (2,170 kilometers), Florida faces some of the gravest risks from rising ocean levels.

In the Florida capital, 14-year-old Jessica Cao got her parents’ permission to skip classes to join scores of activists in Tallahassee.

Cao said: “It’s not cutting class if I’m doing it for the planet.” She added that she feared U.S. leaders weren’t listening.

AP-ML-PERSIAN-GULF-TENSIONS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Yemen rebels halting attacks on Saudi Arabia

BUQAYQ, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they are halting all drone and ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and are waiting for a “positive response.”

The Iran-backed Houthis have claimed recent attacks on key Saudi oil facilities. These attacks have further raised tensions in the region between the U.S. and Iran.

The decision was announced Friday night by Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthi’s supreme political council, which runs rebel-held areas in Yemen. His comments were carried by the Houthi-run al-Masirah satellite TV.

A Saudi-led military coalition has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen since 2015. That conflict has killed tens of thousands of people.

The U.S. alleges Iran carried out Sept. 14 attack. Saudi Arabia claims the assault was “unquestionably sponsored by Iran.”

But Iran denies being involved. It warns that any retaliatory strike on it by the U.S. or Saudi Arabia will result in “an all-out war.”

AP-US-TROPICAL-WEATHER-GULF-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Officials say third death tied to Imelda floods

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda have led to the death of a third person.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Spencer said Friday that preliminary indications are a man whose body was found in a ditch Friday north of Houston drowned from storm-related flooding.

An autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of death.

The unidentified man had last been seen walking during severe rainfall that hit the Houston area.

Imelda’s remnants also led to the deaths of two other men on Thursday. A 19-year-old man in Jefferson County drowned and was electrocuted while trying to move his horse to safety. A man in his 40s or 50s drowned when he tried to drive a van through 8-foot-deep floodwaters near Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

CALIFORNIA-FUEL ECONOMY

23 states sue Trump to keep California’s auto emission rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Twenty-three states have sued to stop the Trump administration from revoking California’s authority to set emission standards for cars and trucks.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is leading the lawsuit filed Friday, along with Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Air Resources Board.

The Trump administration on Thursday revoked California’s authority to set its own auto emission standards. The state has had that power for decades under a waiver from the federal Clean Air Act.

The lawsuit argues that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration does not have the authority to revoke California’s waiver.

Becerra says the Trump administration’s action fails to respect states’ authority to protect public health.

Four automakers have said they would voluntarily follow California’s standards.

IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM-EL SALVADOR

APNewsBreak: Source says US, El Salvador to sign asylum deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A senior Trump administration official says the U.S. is planning to sign an agreement to make one of Central America’s most violent countries, El Salvador, a haven for migrants seeking asylum.

The official said acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan will sign a “cooperative asylum agreement” with El Salvador on Friday. The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The agreement could lead to migrants from third countries obtaining refuge in El Salvador, even though many Salvadorans are fleeing their nation and seeking asylum in the U.S. It’s the latest effort by the Trump administration to force asylum-seekers in Central America to seek refuge outside the United States.

A Salvadoran delegation has been in the United States meeting with officials.

QUESTIONED FOR SPEAKING SPANISH

Women leave Montana town over Border Patrol lawsuit backlash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A woman who is suing the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after an agent questioned her and a friend for speaking Spanish in a convenience store says the backlash has forced them to leave their small Montana city.

Ana Suda said Friday she has been harassed by other Havre residents in stores and restaurants ever since a video of a Border Patrol agent questioning her and Martha “Mimi” Hernandez was uploaded to YouTube. One version has been viewed more than 123,000 times since February.

Suda is living in El Paso, Texas. Attorney Alex Rate says Hernandez is living in Great Falls and commutes to Havre.

The U.S. citizens are asking a judge to block the federal agency from detaining anyone based on race, accent or language alone.

Border patrol officials and the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined comment.

PATRIOTS-BROWN

Nike drops Patriots’ Brown amid 2d sexual assault charge

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Nike has dropped New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown.

Shoemaker spokesman Josh Benedek told The Associated Press on Friday, “Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete.” The move comes after a second woman accused Brown of sexual assault. He was already facing accusations of rape by a former trainer.

Through his attorney, Brown has denied the allegations. He declined to answer questions about the accusations in the Patriots locker room Thursday.

Nike’s decision was first reported by the Boston Globe.

The NFL did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Patriots have not commented.

WALMART-VAPING

Walmart to stop selling electronic cigarettes at its stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs following a string illnesses and deaths related to vaping.

The nation’s largest retailer said Friday that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products.

More than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses. An eight death was reported this week. But health officials still have not identified the cause.

OBIT-SON OF SAM DETECTIVE

NYPD commander who took “Son of Sam” confession dead at 99

NEW YORK (AP) — The police official who led New York City’s manhunt for the “Son of Sam” killer has died at age 99.

The NYPD announced the death Thursday of former Chief of Detectives John Keenan.

Keenan was the public face of the hunt for killer David Berkowitz in 1976 and 1977, as the young postal worker stalked his victims with a .44 caliber handgun.

Six people were killed and seven wounded during the months-long spree.

When a parking ticket finally led detectives to Berkowitz’s home in Yonkers on Aug. 10, 1977, Keenan was there to confront him and take his confession.

After leaving the NYPD, Keenan became an executive at the New York Racing Association.

He lived in Rockville Centre, on Long Island.

