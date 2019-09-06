Home » National News » Universal Orlando kicks off…

Universal Orlando kicks off Halloween Horror Nights

The Associated Press

September 6, 2019, 5:00 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Halloween may be nearly two months away, but for Orlando visitors, it’s already time to get scared.

Universal Orlando kicked off its Halloween Horror Nights on Friday.

The celebration of all things frightening has 10 haunted houses and five “scare zones” where performers in costumes frighten unsuspecting patrons.

The haunted houses are based on “Stranger Things,” ”Ghostbusters,” ”Us” and other television shows and movies.

Halloween Horror Nights runs through the beginning of November. A single-night admissions costs $68.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News Living News Movie News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up