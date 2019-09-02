Home » National News » UK Prime Minister Boris…

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he doesn’t want an election amid Brexit crisis

The Associated Press

September 2, 2019, 1:14 PM

LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he doesn’t want an election amid Brexit crisis.

