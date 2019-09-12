Home » National News » Trump vows to protect…

Trump vows to protect 2nd Amendment after gun briefing

The Associated Press

September 12, 2019, 7:19 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is vowing to fully protect the Second Amendment after huddling with top aides to discuss gun control measures.

Trump insists “a lot of progress” was made on background checks “and various things having to do with guns” during Thursday’s discussion.

But he’s also making clear that he’s weary of angering gun proponents, suggesting Democrats’ push for new gun control measures following a summer of mass shootings could be “a ploy” to take Americans’ “guns away.”

Trump was briefed Thursday on a list of potential measures, including boosting mental health assistance and expediting executions for mass killers.

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway tells reporters that White House legislative and policy teams have worked for “seven straight weeks on the possibilities.” She says, “Things are happening.”

