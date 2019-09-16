Home » National News » Trump to raise $15M…

Trump to raise $15M for re-elect in California trip

The Associated Press

September 16, 2019, 12:31 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to raise more than $15 million this week during a two-day California fundraising swing.

A Republican official familiar with the plans says Trump will raise $3 million Tuesday at a lunch in the Bay Area and $5 million at a dinner that evening in Beverly Hills at the home of real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer.

On Wednesday, Trump is set to take in $3 million at a Los Angeles breakfast and a further $4 million during a San Diego lunch.

The fundraisers will benefit Trump Victory, the joint entity that funds the president’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.

