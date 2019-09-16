WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says it looks like Iran responsible for Saudi strike, says he doesn’t want war with anyone.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 16, 2019, 3:29 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says it looks like Iran responsible for Saudi strike, says he doesn’t want war with anyone.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.