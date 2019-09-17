MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Imelda has formed in the Gulf of Mexico just south of the coast of Texas.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 17, 2019, 2:11 PM
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Imelda has formed in the Gulf of Mexico just south of the coast of Texas.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.