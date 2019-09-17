Home » National News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

September 17, 2019, 5:43 PM

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 15, 2019:

1. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

2. Aladdin

3. Yesterday (2019)

4. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

5. MIB: International

6. Rocketman

7. Booksmart

8. Anna

9. It (2017)

10. The Secret Life of Pets 2

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Dead Don’t Die

2. Can You Keep A Secret?

3. Light of My Life

4. Slow West

5. Hotel Mumbai

6. After

7. The Last Black Man in San Francisco

8. Tolkien

9. The Biggest Little Farm

10. Echo in the Canyon

