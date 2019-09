The Latest: Suspected Senate liquid attacker out on bail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on an activist who threw a feminine hygiene device containing “what appeared to be…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on an activist who threw a feminine hygiene device containing “what appeared to be blood” onto the floor of the state Senate. (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The California woman who was arrested after she allegedly threw a feminine hygiene device containing “what appeared to be blood” onto the floor of the state Senate has been released on bail, the Sacramento Bee reports.

Rebecca Lee Dalelio, 43, was arrested Friday night on suspicion of felony vandalism, misdemeanor battery and four other counts related to disrupting official state business, the Bee reports.

The newspaper says she posted $10,000 bail and was released from the Sacramento County Main Jail on Saturday, according to sheriff’s department records.

Police say Dalelio walked out of the gallery and did not resist when she was arrested. The news release did not give a motive, referring to the woman as a “demonstrator.” But the action came as hundreds of people protested at the Capitol against a recently signed state law seeking to crack down on fraudulent medical exemptions for vaccinations.

Midnight

