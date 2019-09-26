State rests in trial of Dallas cop who shot neighbor

DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors have rested their case in the murder trial of a white former Dallas police officer who…

DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors have rested their case in the murder trial of a white former Dallas police officer who fatally shot her unarmed black neighbor.

The state finished calling witnesses in Amber Guyger’s trial Thursday afternoon during the fourth day of testimony in the high-profile case over the killing of Botham Jean last September. Guyger’s defense attorneys are expected to begin calling witnesses later in the day.

Prosecutors have argued that Jean was no threat to Guyger when she shot him in his apartment. Dr. Chester Gwin of the Dallas County medical examiner’s office testified Wednesday that Jean died of a gunshot wound to the heart. Under questioning from both sides, Gwin testified that Jean could have been crouching, cowering, ducking or standing up off the couch when he was shot.

