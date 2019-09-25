Psychiatrist: Man is competent for trial in 9 arson deaths

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A psychiatrist says a man facing aggravated murder charges for nine deaths in two Ohio arson…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A psychiatrist says a man facing aggravated murder charges for nine deaths in two Ohio arson fires is competent to stand trial.

Sixty-year-old Stanley Ford could be sentenced to death if convicted of killing two adults in 2016 and two adults and five children in 2017. Both fires were set near Ford’s Akron home.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports an assistant Summit County prosecutor said he accepted the psychiatrist’s findings during a hearing Tuesday. Ford’s attorneys sought more time to review documents about the evaluation.

Summit County Judge Christine Croce (CROW’-chee) said she would decide about Ford’s competency in the next 60 to 90 days and told attorneys to prepare for a trial in January.

Ford told the judge he shouldn’t have been arrested for “something I didn’t commit.”

