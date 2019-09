ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Police chief: Seven killed in West Texas rampage range in age from 15 to 57, no…

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Police chief: Seven killed in West Texas rampage range in age from 15 to 57, no definitive answers yet about motive.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.