MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman is charged with capital murder after police say she led them to a basement where they found what could be the remains of a 5-year-old child who had been missing for months.

The Meridian Star reports 35-year-old Celeste Louise Smith made an initial appearance Thursday in Meridian city court.

Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose tells WTOK-TV the possible remains were found Wednesday, wrapped in taped garbage bags. The unopened bags were sent to the state crime lab.

Dubose says a woman told police last week that her 5-year-old child had been missing since April. The chief says officers interviewed Smith, a family friend who had once taken care of the child, and she led them to the home.

It wasn’t clear whether Smith has an attorney.

