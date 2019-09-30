Ohio gunman’s friend who bought body armor to remain in jail

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has upheld a ruling to keep in jail a longtime friend of the…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has upheld a ruling to keep in jail a longtime friend of the Dayton gunman.

Authorities have said there’s no indication that Ethan Kollie knew Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting in the Ohio city that killed nine people before police killed him. But they charged him with lying on a federal firearms form while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.

Defense attorney Nick Gounaris has said the charges Kollie faces don’t involve a firearm used in any violent offenses. But investigators said Kollie told them he bought the body armor, a 100-round magazine and a key part of Betts’ gun.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose agreed Friday with a magistrate’s August ruling, saying Kollie is “a danger to himself and others.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.