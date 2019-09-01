Home » National News » Odessa police say death…

Odessa police say death toll in West Texas shooting has risen to 7, gunman also killed

The Associated Press

September 1, 2019, 10:09 AM

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Odessa police say death toll in West Texas shooting has risen to 7, gunman also killed.

