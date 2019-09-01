ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Odessa police say death toll in West Texas shooting has risen to 7, gunman also killed.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 1, 2019, 10:09 AM
ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Odessa police say death toll in West Texas shooting has risen to 7, gunman also killed.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.