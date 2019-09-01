Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm

September 1, 2019

A man stands on a store's roof as he works to prepare it for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport on Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Hurricane Dorian intensified yet again Sunday as it closed in on the northern Bahamas, threatening to batter islands with Category 5-strength winds, pounding waves and torrential rain. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Home » National News » Dorian strikes Bahamas with…

The Associated Press

September 1, 2019, 11:24 PM

McLEAN’S TOWN CAY, Bahamas (AP) — Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas as a catastrophic Category 5 storm Sunday, its record 185 mph (297 kph) winds ripping off roofs, overturning cars and tearing down power lines as hundreds hunkered down in schools, churches and shelters.

Dorian slammed into Elbow Cay in Abaco island at 12:40 p.m., and then made a second landfall near Marsh Harbour at 2 p.m., after authorities made last-minute pleas for those in low-lying areas to evacuate.

“It’s devastating,” said Joy Jibrilu, director general of the Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism and Aviation. “There has been huge damage to property and infrastructure. Luckily, no loss of life reported.”

The hurricane moved over the eastern end of Grand Bahama island during the night, with a slight decrease in its top winds to 180 mph (285 kph), forecasters said. It was moving to the west at 6 mph (9 kph).

Earlier Sunday, Dorian’s maximum sustained winds reached 185 mph (297 kph), with gusts up to 220 mph (354 kph). That tied it for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever to come ashore, equaling the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before the storms were named.

There were indications that the slow-moving Dorian would veer sharply northeastward after passing the Bahamas and track up the U.S. Southeast seaboard. But authorities warned that even if its core did not make U.S. landfall, the potent storm would likely hammer the coast with powerful winds and heavy surf.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation of the entire coast of the state amid Dorian’s threat. The order, which covers about 830,000 people, goes into effect at noon Monday, when state troopers will begin reversing lanes so they all head inland on major coastal highways.

“We can’t make everybody happy,” McMaster said. “But we believe we can keep everyone alive.”

Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, later ordered mandatory evacuations of that state’s Atlantic coast, also starting at midday Monday.

Authorities in Florida also ordered mandatory evacuations in some vulnerable coastal areas.

More than 600 Labor Day flights in the U.S. had been canceled as of Sunday afternoon, many of them in Florida as Dorian barreled toward the state’s coast.

The only recorded storm that was more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with 190 mph (305 kph) winds. That storm did not make landfall at that strength.

“Catastrophic conditions” were reported in Abaco, with a storm surge of 18-23 feet (5.5-7 meters), and Dorian was expected to cross Grand Bahama later in the day “with all its fury,” the center said.

In the northern stretches of the archipelago, hotels closed, residents boarded up homes and officials hired boats to move people to bigger islands.

Video that Jibrilu and government spokesman Kevin Harris said was sent by Abaco residents showed homes missing parts of their roofs, downed power lines and smashed and overturned cars. One showed floodwaters rushing through the streets of an unidentified town at nearly the height of a car roof.

In some parts of Abaco, “you cannot tell the difference as to the beginning of the street versus where the ocean begins,” said Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.

According to the Nassau Guardian, he called it “probably the most sad and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people.”

Earlier, Minnis had warned that anyone who did not evacuate was “in extreme danger and can expect a catastrophic consequence.”

The government opened 14 shelters across the Bahamas. Dozens ignored evacuation orders, officials said.

“The end could be fatal,” said Samuel Butler, assistant police commissioner. “We ask you, we beg you, we plead with you to get to a place of safety.”

Bahamas radio station ZNS Bahamas reported a mother and child in Grand Bahama called to say they were sheltering in a closet and seeking help from police.

Silbert Mills, owner of the Bahamas Christian Network, said trees and power lines were torn down in Abaco.

“The winds are howling like we’ve never, ever experienced before,” said Mills, 59, who planned to ride out the hurricane with his family in the concrete home he built 41 years ago in central Abaco.

Earlier Saturday, skiffs shuttled between outlying fishing villages and McLean’s Town, a settlement of a few dozen homes at the eastern end of Grand Bahama island, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from Florida’s Atlantic coast. Most came from Sweetings Cay.

“They said evacuate, you have to evacuate,” said Margaret Bassett, a ferry boat driver for the Deep Water Cay resort.

But Jack Pittard, a 76-year-old American who has visited the Bahamas for 40 years, decided to ride out the storm — his first hurricane — in Abaco.

He said he battened down his house to spend the storm in a nearby duplex. He noted the ocean is quite deep near where he was staying, and there is a cay that provides protection.

A short video from Pittard about 2:30 p.m. showed winds shaking his home and ripping off its siding.

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet (1 meter) of rain, in addition to the winds and storm surge, said private meteorologist Ryan Maue.

Harris, the government spokesman, said Dorian could affect 73,000 residents and 21,000 homes. Authorities closed airports for Abaco, Grand Bahama and Bimini, but Lynden Pindling International Airport in the capital of Nassau stayed open.

The archipelago is no stranger to hurricanes. Homes are required to have metal reinforcements for roof beams to withstand winds into the upper limits of a Category 4 hurricane, and compliance is generally tight for those who can afford it. Risks are higher in poorer neighborhoods, with wooden homes in low-lying areas.

After the Bahamas, the slow-crawling storm was forecast to turn sharply and skirt toward the U.S. coast, staying just off Florida and Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday and then buffeting South Carolina and North Carolina on Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for Florida’s East Coast from Deerfield Beach north to the Volusia and Brevard county line. The same area was put under a storm surge watch. Lake Okeechobee was under a tropical storm watch.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned the state’s densely populated Atlantic coast: “We’re not out of the woods yet.”

He suspended tolls on the Florida Turnpike and other roads, including Alligator Alley, from Fort Lauderdale to Naples, to keep traffic flowing for evacuees.

DeSantis noted some forecast models still bring Dorian close to or even onto the Florida peninsula.

“That could produce life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds,” DeSantis said. “That cone of uncertainty still includes a lot of areas on the east coast of Florida and even into central and north Florida, so we are staying prepared and remaining vigilant.”

Mandatory evacuation orders for low-lying and flood-prone areas and mobile homes were in effect starting either Sunday or Monday from Palm Beach County north to at least the Daytona Beach area, and some counties to the north issued voluntary evacuation notices. Weekend traffic was light in Florida despite those orders, unlike during the chaotic run-up to Hurricane Irma in 2017 when the unusually broad storm menaced the entire state.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Dorian is forecast to be 40 to 50 miles (64 to 80 kilometers) off the Florida with hurricane-force wind speeds extending about 35 miles (56 kilometers) to the west.

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham urged residents not to bet on safety just because the specific forecast track has the storm just a bit offshore. Don’t focus on the track, he said, but the larger cone of possibility that includes landfall.

Complicating matters is that with every new forecast, “we keep nudging (Dorian’s track) a little bit to the left” which is closer to the Florida coast, Graham said.

Dorian is a powerful but small storm with hurricane force winds Sunday only extending 29 miles to the west, but they are expected to grow a bit. That makes forecasting its path delicate and difficult.

President Donald Trump already declared a state of emergency and was briefed about what he called a “monstrous” storm.

“We don’t know where it’s going to hit but we have an idea, probably a little bit different than the original course,” Trump said. “But it can change its course again and it can go back more toward Florida.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the state could see heavy rain, winds and floods.

The hurricane upended some Labor Day holiday weekend plans in the U.S.: Major airlines allowed travelers to change reservations without fees, big cruise lines rerouted their ships and Cumberland Island National Seashore off Georgia closed to visitors. Disney World and Orlando’s other resorts held off announcing any closings.

___

Associated Press writers Tim Aylen in McLean’s Town Cay; Seth Borenstein in Washington; Michael Weissenstein in Havana, Cuba; Dánica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Adriana Gómez Licón in Miami; Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Florida; Julie Walker in New York; Michael Kunzelman in College Park, Maryland; and Amy Forliti in Minneapolis contributed.

___

For AP’s complete coverage of the hurricane: https://apnews.com/Hurricanes

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Strong winds from Hurricane Dorian blow the tops of trees and brush while whisking up water from the surface of a canal that leads to the sea, located behind the brush at top, seen from the balcony of a hotel in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Strong winds from Hurricane Dorian blow the tops of trees and brush while whisking up water from the surface of a canal that leads to the sea, located behind the brush at top, seen from the balcony of a hotel in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
Weston Lee, of Vero Beach, stands near the high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Weston Lee, of Vero Beach, stands near the high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (AP/Gerald Herbert)
CORRECTS FROM CANAL TO ROAD - A road is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen)
A road is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen) (AP/Tim Aylen)
A beachgoer runs under the rain at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Hollywood, Fla. The latest forecast says Hurricane Dorian is expected to stay just off shore of Florida and skirt the coast of Georgia, with the possibility of landfall still a threat on Wednesday, and then continuing up to South Carolina early Thursday. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
A beachgoer runs under the rain at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Hollywood, Fla. The latest forecast says Hurricane Dorian is expected to stay just off shore of Florida and skirt the coast of Georgia, with the possibility of landfall still a threat on Wednesday, and then continuing up to South Carolina early Thursday. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/DAVID SANTIAGO)
Yolande Rolle puts sandbags at her shop's doorstep as she prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport on Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Hurricane Dorian intensified yet again Sunday as it closed in on the northern Bahamas, threatening to batter islands with Category 5-strength winds, pounding waves and torrential rain. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Yolande Rolle puts sandbags at her shop’s doorstep as she prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport on Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Hurricane Dorian intensified yet again Sunday as it closed in on the northern Bahamas, threatening to batter islands with Category 5-strength winds, pounding waves and torrential rain. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
This photo provided by the National Hurricane Center shows a view of Hurricane Dorian from Hurricane Hunter P-3 Aircraft early Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Dorian has gained fearsome new muscle as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, bearing down on the northwestern Bahamas early Saturday en route to Florida's east coast. (Paul Chang/National Hurricane Center via AP)
This photo provided by the National Hurricane Center shows a view of Hurricane Dorian from Hurricane Hunter P-3 Aircraft early Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Dorian has gained fearsome new muscle as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm, bearing down on the northwestern Bahamas early Saturday en route to Florida’s east coast. (Paul Chang/National Hurricane Center via AP) (AP/Paul Chang)
Suni Sweeney fills up her car at a Marathon gas station on Biscayne Boulevard, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Aventura, Fla., as residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Suni Sweeney fills up her car at a Marathon gas station on Biscayne Boulevard, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Aventura, Fla., as residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/David Santiago)
Workers cover stained glass windows with plywood sections at the Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Flagler Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Workers cover stained glass windows with plywood sections at the Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Flagler Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (AP/John Raoux)
Residents fill up sandbags with the last bits of sand available in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Hallandale Beach, Fla., as the town allowed residents to fill up sandbags until they ran out. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week's worth of food and supplies as Hurricane Dorian gathers strength and aims to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Residents fill up sandbags with the last bits of sand available in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Hallandale Beach, Fla., as the town allowed residents to fill up sandbags until they ran out. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week’s worth of food and supplies as Hurricane Dorian gathers strength and aims to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (AP/Wilfredo Lee)
Tape blocks an entrance at BJ's Wholesale Club to control traffic flow as motorists line up for fuel in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Hialeah, Fla. Hurricane Dorian is heading towards Florida for a possible direct hit on the state over Labor Day. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Tape blocks an entrance at BJ’s Wholesale Club to control traffic flow as motorists line up for fuel in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Hialeah, Fla. Hurricane Dorian is heading towards Florida for a possible direct hit on the state over Labor Day. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP/Lynne Sladky)
Residents of Flagler Beach, Fla., fill sandbags Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, to help protect their homes in preparation for Hurricane Dorian Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Residents of Flagler Beach, Fla., fill sandbags Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, to help protect their homes in preparation for Hurricane Dorian Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (AP/John Raoux)
Renan Fuentes, left, Kevin Fuentes, right, and his girlfriend Alexia Mikhalides pull out his boat from the Haulover Marine Center, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Miami Beach, Fla. Hurricane Dorian was muscling a chaotic path toward Florida, with officials and residents bracing for the possibility it would unleash its full fury early next week but clinging to the glimmer of hope that the strengthening storm could simply skirt the coastline. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Renan Fuentes, left, Kevin Fuentes, right, and his girlfriend Alexia Mikhalides pull out his boat from the Haulover Marine Center, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Miami Beach, Fla. Hurricane Dorian was muscling a chaotic path toward Florida, with officials and residents bracing for the possibility it would unleash its full fury early next week but clinging to the glimmer of hope that the strengthening storm could simply skirt the coastline. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/DAVID SANTIAGO)
Lyle Fidgeon
Lyle Fidgeon boards windows at the Ocean Grill in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Vero Beach, Fla. The National Hurricane Center says Dorian could hit the Florida coast as a major hurricane. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP/Lynne Sladky)
A shopper is grateful to get two cases of bottled water —the limit per customer — at a Costco store in Altamonte Springs, Fla., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, as central Florida residents prepare for a possible strike by Hurricane Dorian. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
A shopper is grateful to get two cases of bottled water —the limit per customer — at a Costco store in Altamonte Springs, Fla., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, as central Florida residents prepare for a possible strike by Hurricane Dorian. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) (AP/Joe Burbank)
Shoppers wait in line to get two cases of bottled water —the limit per customer — at the Costco store in Altamonte Springs, Fla., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, as central Florida residents prepare for a possible strike by Hurricane Dorian. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Shoppers wait in line to get two cases of bottled water —the limit per customer — at the Costco store in Altamonte Springs, Fla., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, as central Florida residents prepare for a possible strike by Hurricane Dorian. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) (AP/Joe Burbank)
Colin Johnson carries plywood as he prepares to board a window at his father's home in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Vero Beach, Fla. Johnson's father, Larry, unexpectedly died Thursday. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)
Colin Johnson carries plywood as he prepares to board a window at his father’s home in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Vero Beach, Fla. Johnson’s father, Larry, unexpectedly died Thursday. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/Matias J. Ocner)
Colin Johnson drills plywood as he prepares to board a window at his father's home in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Vero Beach, Fla. Johnson's father, Larry, unexpectedly died Thursday. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)
Colin Johnson drills plywood as he prepares to board a window at his father’s home in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Vero Beach, Fla. Johnson’s father, Larry, unexpectedly died Thursday. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/Matias J. Ocner)
People fill sandbags at the parking of the Big Easy Casino, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Hurricane Dorian was muscling a chaotic path toward Florida, with officials and residents bracing for the possibility it would unleash its full fury early next week but clinging to the glimmer of hope that the strengthening storm could simply skirt the coastline. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
People fill sandbags at the parking of the Big Easy Casino, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Hurricane Dorian was muscling a chaotic path toward Florida, with officials and residents bracing for the possibility it would unleash its full fury early next week but clinging to the glimmer of hope that the strengthening storm could simply skirt the coastline. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/DAVID SANTIAGO)
Farah y Max Cicardini fill sandbags at the parking of the Big Easy Casino, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Hurricane Dorian was muscling a chaotic path toward Florida, with officials and residents bracing for the possibility it would unleash its full fury early next week but clinging to the glimmer of hope that the strengthening storm could simply skirt the coastline. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Farah y Max Cicardini fill sandbags at the parking of the Big Easy Casino, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Hurricane Dorian was muscling a chaotic path toward Florida, with officials and residents bracing for the possibility it would unleash its full fury early next week but clinging to the glimmer of hope that the strengthening storm could simply skirt the coastline. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/DAVID SANTIAGO)
Danny Marcello, from Fort Pierce, loads bags of sand in preparation for Hurricane Dorian at Jaycee Park on Hutchinson Island, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)
Danny Marcello, from Fort Pierce, loads bags of sand in preparation for Hurricane Dorian at Jaycee Park on Hutchinson Island, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/Matias J. Ocner)
Mariano Lopez
Mariano Lopez, foreground, plays Footvolley, a sport which combines aspects of beach volleyball and association football, on South Beach, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, on Miami Beach, Fla. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week’s worth of food and supplies as Hurricane Dorian gathers strength and aims to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (AP/Wilfredo Lee)
Beach goers on South Beach check out one of the iconic lifeguard stands as bands of rain fall in the distance, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, on Miami Beach, Fla. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week's worth of food and supplies as Hurricane Dorian gathers strength and aims to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Beach goers on South Beach check out one of the iconic lifeguard stands as bands of rain fall in the distance, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, on Miami Beach, Fla. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week’s worth of food and supplies as Hurricane Dorian gathers strength and aims to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (AP/Wilfredo Lee)
Lisa Vance, Stephan Vance
Lisa Vance helps her husband Stephan go up the mast of their sailboat to do a repair in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Vero Beach City Marina in Vero Beach, Fla. The National Hurricane Center says Dorian could hit the Florida coast as a major hurricane early next week. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP/Lynne Sladky)
People line up to buy water at a store before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Freeport, Bahamas, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Forecasters said the hurricane is expected to keep on strengthening and become a Category 3 later in the day. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle for his home in preparation for Hurricane Dorian Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Flagler Beach, Fla. (AP/John Raoux)
Tourist Loren Fantasia from Baltimore swings on the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Freeport, Bahamas, on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Forecasters said the hurricane is expected to keep strengthening. (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
Workers board up a shop’s window front as they make preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Forecasters said the hurricane is expected to keep on strengthening. (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
Ken Graham, Ron DeSantis
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham, left, listens as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about Dorian outside of the National Hurricane Center, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Miami. (AP/Lynne Sladky)
Surfers search for waves ahead of Hurricane Dorian on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Chastain Beach on Hutchinson Island, Florida. (AP/Leah Voss)
Kenny Thomas (left) and Jonathan Marotta of the Rhumcay Beach Resort & Island Grill, in Fort Pierce, Florida, begin removing the outdoor furniture from the patio of the beachside restaurant on Seaway Drive Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. The staff has dozens of outdoor tables and benches to secure before the storm arrives. (AP/Eric Hasert)
Brothers Evan Miller (left) and Eric Hicks, both of Stuart, Florida, prepare to catch some waves ahead of Hurricane Dorian on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Chastain Beach on Hutchinson Island, Florida. “Sunday or Monday looks like the days [for big waves] as soon as that wind goes into the west,” Miller said. (AP/Leah Voss)
Over 100 vehicles lined up at 10 a.m. for free sandbags — filled by trustees from the Brevard County, Florida, jail in the parking lot of a local church. It was one of several locations offering sandbags. (AP/Tim Shortt)
Richard Henson (foreground) and his uncle, Peter Henson, prepare their grandmother’s house Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, where she lives on Greenwood Drive in Fort Pierce, Florida, for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. (AP/Eric Hasert)
James Wolfe (left), 72, and Elaine Wolfe, 65, install shutters on their home in Vero Beach, Florida, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian could hit the Florida coast over the weekend as a major hurricane. (AP/Ellis Rua)
Store shelves
Store shelves are empty of bottled water as residents buy supplies in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, in Doral, Florida, Thursday, July 29, 2019. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian could hit the Florida coast over the weekend as a major hurricane. (AP/Marcus Lim)
People stand in line for propane fuel at BJ’s Wholesale Club in preparation for Hurricane Dorian on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Hialeah, Florida. Hurricane Dorian is heading towards Florida for a possible direct hit over Labor Day. (AP/Lynne Sladky)
Arian Britto
Arian Britto fills containers with gasoline at BJ’s Wholesale Club in preparation for Hurricane Dorian on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Hialeah, Florida. Hurricane Dorian is heading towards Florida for a possible direct hit on the state over Labor Day. (AP/Lynne Sladky)
Citizens stock up on gasoline a few hours before the passing of Dorian, in Canovanas, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Puerto Rico is facing its first major test of emergency preparedness since the 2017 devastation of Hurricane Maria as Dorian nears the U.S. territory at near-hurricane force. (AP/Carlos Giusti)
Mency Serrano, 70, rests on a cot at the William Rivera Vocational School — which has been converted into a temporary shelter — before the arrival of Dorian in Canovanas, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Dorian became a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday as it struck the U.S. Virgin Islands, with forecasters saying it could get worse as it nears the U.S. mainland. (AP/Carlos Giusti)
People arrive to a private harbor to move boats away for protection ahead of the arrival of Dorian in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
A woman poses for a photo backdropped by ocean waters and a Puerto Rican national flag after the passing of Dorian in the Condado district of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. The Hurricane Center said the storm could grow into a major storm as it pushes northwest in the general direction of Florida. (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
People drink beer on a patio before the arrival of Dorian in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
A worn-out surf sail hangs from a pole standing on the beach at a private harbor where several boats are being moved away ahead of the arrival of Dorian in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
A surfer takes advantage of the waves after the passing of Dorian in eastern Barbados on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (AP/Chris Brandis)
Storm clouds gather as Dorian moves toward St. Michael Parish, Barbados, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Much of the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados shut down on Monday as Dorian approached the region and gathered strength, threatening to turn into a major hurricane. (AP/Chris Brandis)
(1/45)
Strong winds from Hurricane Dorian blow the tops of trees and brush while whisking up water from the surface of a canal that leads to the sea, located behind the brush at top, seen from the balcony of a hotel in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Weston Lee, of Vero Beach, stands near the high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
CORRECTS FROM CANAL TO ROAD - A road is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen)
A beachgoer runs under the rain at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Hollywood, Fla. The latest forecast says Hurricane Dorian is expected to stay just off shore of Florida and skirt the coast of Georgia, with the possibility of landfall still a threat on Wednesday, and then continuing up to South Carolina early Thursday. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Yolande Rolle puts sandbags at her shop's doorstep as she prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport on Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Hurricane Dorian intensified yet again Sunday as it closed in on the northern Bahamas, threatening to batter islands with Category 5-strength winds, pounding waves and torrential rain. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
This photo provided by the National Hurricane Center shows a view of Hurricane Dorian from Hurricane Hunter P-3 Aircraft early Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Dorian has gained fearsome new muscle as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, bearing down on the northwestern Bahamas early Saturday en route to Florida's east coast. (Paul Chang/National Hurricane Center via AP)
Suni Sweeney fills up her car at a Marathon gas station on Biscayne Boulevard, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Aventura, Fla., as residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Workers cover stained glass windows with plywood sections at the Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Flagler Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Residents fill up sandbags with the last bits of sand available in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Hallandale Beach, Fla., as the town allowed residents to fill up sandbags until they ran out. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week's worth of food and supplies as Hurricane Dorian gathers strength and aims to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Tape blocks an entrance at BJ's Wholesale Club to control traffic flow as motorists line up for fuel in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Hialeah, Fla. Hurricane Dorian is heading towards Florida for a possible direct hit on the state over Labor Day. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Residents of Flagler Beach, Fla., fill sandbags Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, to help protect their homes in preparation for Hurricane Dorian Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Renan Fuentes, left, Kevin Fuentes, right, and his girlfriend Alexia Mikhalides pull out his boat from the Haulover Marine Center, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Miami Beach, Fla. Hurricane Dorian was muscling a chaotic path toward Florida, with officials and residents bracing for the possibility it would unleash its full fury early next week but clinging to the glimmer of hope that the strengthening storm could simply skirt the coastline. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Lyle Fidgeon
A shopper is grateful to get two cases of bottled water —the limit per customer — at a Costco store in Altamonte Springs, Fla., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, as central Florida residents prepare for a possible strike by Hurricane Dorian. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Shoppers wait in line to get two cases of bottled water —the limit per customer — at the Costco store in Altamonte Springs, Fla., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, as central Florida residents prepare for a possible strike by Hurricane Dorian. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Colin Johnson carries plywood as he prepares to board a window at his father's home in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Vero Beach, Fla. Johnson's father, Larry, unexpectedly died Thursday. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)
Colin Johnson drills plywood as he prepares to board a window at his father's home in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Vero Beach, Fla. Johnson's father, Larry, unexpectedly died Thursday. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)
People fill sandbags at the parking of the Big Easy Casino, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Hurricane Dorian was muscling a chaotic path toward Florida, with officials and residents bracing for the possibility it would unleash its full fury early next week but clinging to the glimmer of hope that the strengthening storm could simply skirt the coastline. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Farah y Max Cicardini fill sandbags at the parking of the Big Easy Casino, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Hurricane Dorian was muscling a chaotic path toward Florida, with officials and residents bracing for the possibility it would unleash its full fury early next week but clinging to the glimmer of hope that the strengthening storm could simply skirt the coastline. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Danny Marcello, from Fort Pierce, loads bags of sand in preparation for Hurricane Dorian at Jaycee Park on Hutchinson Island, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)
Mariano Lopez
Beach goers on South Beach check out one of the iconic lifeguard stands as bands of rain fall in the distance, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, on Miami Beach, Fla. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week's worth of food and supplies as Hurricane Dorian gathers strength and aims to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Lisa Vance, Stephan Vance
Ken Graham, Ron DeSantis
Store shelves
Arian Britto

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News National News Weather News World News
Abaco Islands Bahamas florida Hurricane Dorian severe weather

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up