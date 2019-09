WASHINGTON (AP) — CORRECTS: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he is ending his campaign for the Democratic…

WASHINGTON (AP) — CORRECTS: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he is ending his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. (Corrects APNewsAlert to lower case ‘de’ and put a space before Blasio)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.