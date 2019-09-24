NATO leader: Tricky times show need for international groups

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Some world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly are championing national self-interest and decrying globalism. But…

He tells The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that in unpredictable times, “we need even stronger international institutions like NATO.”

Stoltenberg says there’s “no contradiction between national sovereignty and strong international institutions.” Instead, he says “we need strong international institutions to protect the sovereignty of different nations and to address common challenges.”

Earlier Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump told the assembly that “the future does not belong to globalists.” He also reiterated a call for allies to pay “their fair share” for defense, echoing complaints he has repeatedly made about NATO members’ defense spending.

