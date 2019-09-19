Home » National News » National Hurricane Center says…

National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Jerry has formed and is closing in on Caribbean islands

The Associated Press

September 19, 2019, 10:59 AM

MIAMI (AP) — National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Jerry has formed and is closing in on Caribbean islands.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up