MIAMI (AP) — National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Jerry has formed and is closing in on Caribbean islands.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
September 19, 2019, 10:59 AM
