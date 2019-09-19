Markets Right Now: Stocks little changed after rally wanes

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
4:00 p.m.
Stocks are sputtering at the close on Wall Street Thursday after an early rally fizzled.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52 points, or 0.2%, to 27,094, while the S&P 500 was essentially flat at 3,006.
Banks and industrial companies were the biggest decliners. Comerica dropped 1.4% and Southwest Airlines slipped 2%.
Health care and technology stocks led the winners. Microsoft rose 1.8% after announcing a buyback and dividend increase. Merck rose 1.1%.
The gains for tech stocks helped the Nasdaq finish with a gain of 5 points, or 0.1%, at 8,182.
U.S. Steel dropped 11.2% after it warned investors that its third quarter loss will be wider than anticipated.
Bonds fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.80% from 1.78%.
