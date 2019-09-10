OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police say officers shot and killed a man after he fled a home where…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police say officers shot and killed a man after he fled a home where his wife was fatally shot, led them on a chase and pointed a gun at them.

Police Capt. Larry Withrow says Quentin Broadus was shot Monday after exiting his car and pointing the weapon at officers in northwest Oklahoma City.

Withrow says Broadus was fleeing as officers arrived at a home to investigate reports of gunfire. Police say Caleea Broadus was found wounded inside the home later died and investigators believe she was shot by her husband.

Withrow said Sgts. Chad Pickle, Robert Allen and Joshua Thee and officers Clifford Beloncik, Aaron Richards and Simeon Alibrando each opened fire on Quentin Broadus and all are on paid leave pending an investigation. None of the officers were injured.

