Home » National News » Lorenzo strengthens to a…

Lorenzo strengthens to a hurricane far out over the Atlantic; is expected to become a major hurricane

The Associated Press

September 25, 2019, 5:44 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Lorenzo strengthens to a hurricane far out over the Atlantic; is expected to become a major hurricane.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up