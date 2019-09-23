Longtime AP employee Bobby Baker dies at 79

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Bobby E. Baker, who worked for more than 43 years in technology and communications for The…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Bobby E. Baker, who worked for more than 43 years in technology and communications for The Associated Press, has died.

Marilyn Baker said her husband, who had been battling lung cancer, died Monday surrounded by family. He was 79.

On the job, Baker was known for quickly solving problems with unflappable grace.

Baker had learned the communications trade as a teletype operator during four years in the Air Force. He joined the AP as a temporary operator in Philadelphia and moved to a full-time position with the company in Des Moines, Iowa, in February 1963. He later worked as a technician in New York and Omaha, Nebraska, before being named assistant chief of communications in Philadelphia.

He was named chief of communications in Richmond in 1973, where he remained until his retirement in 2006.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.