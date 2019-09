The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Judges reject North Carolina legislative maps, say lawmakers got extreme advantage drawing own districts; appeal likely.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Judges reject North Carolina legislative maps, say lawmakers got extreme advantage drawing own districts; appeal likely.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.