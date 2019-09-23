Judge refuses to dismiss indictment in car wash killing

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man accused of fatally shooting a co-worker at a car wash is facing a…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man accused of fatally shooting a co-worker at a car wash is facing a second trial after prosecutorial misconduct resulted in a mistrial the first time around.

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Bobby L. Taylor. He charged with killing of 41-year-old Aloysisus Taylor at a Bear car wash in 2015. Police say the two men were not related.

A judge declared a mistrial in February because of actions by a veteran prosecutor described as negligent and reckless. The judge said the prosecutor’s actions were inexcusable and showed rhetorical sloppiness, careless disregard for Taylor’s constitutional rights, and non-comprehension of well-established Delaware case law.

But the judge refused last week to dismiss the indictment, saying the prosecutor’s actions were not intentionally aimed at inducing a mistrial.

