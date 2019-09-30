Home » National News » House committees subpoena Trump…

House committees subpoena Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents related to Ukraine

The Associated Press

September 30, 2019, 3:56 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — House committees subpoena Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents related to Ukraine.

