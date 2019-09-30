WASHINGTON (AP) — House committees subpoena Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents related to Ukraine.
September 30, 2019, 3:56 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — House committees subpoena Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents related to Ukraine.
