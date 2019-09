The Associated Press

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Fourth crewmember rescued from capsized cargo ship in Georgia shipping channel, Coast Guard says.

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Fourth crewmember rescued from capsized cargo ship in Georgia shipping channel, Coast Guard says.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.