Forecasters: Tropical depression near the Bahamas has strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto

The Associated Press

September 13, 2019, 10:52 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters: Tropical depression near the Bahamas has strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto .

