Sacoby Wilson, a professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Maryland, says that too many people are not working to combat climate change because they think it's a challenge for the future, not a crisis today.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Tactics to cool down cities as the globe heats up due to climate change are clear: Replace some concrete and asphalt with grass and trees, cover tar roofs with reflective white materials, replace hard pavement with permeable surfaces.

But effective responses need to come from neighborhoods as well as government, found a reporting project from the University of Maryland’s Howard Center for Investigative Journalism and Capital News Service.

Public health experts said that means shifting the global warming discussion away from melting glaciers and endangered polar bears to neighborhood pocketbook issues, such as food, health and jobs.

The focus on saving penguins, said Prof. Sacoby Wilson, an environmental health and justice expert at the University of Maryland, College Park, has created “a connection gap” for urban dwellers.

