El Paso police dispute man’s story of heroism during attack

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — El Paso police say surveillance video does not back up the story told by a man who was honored this week at the White House by President Donald Trump for actions during the Aug. 3 mass shooting at a Walmart.

Christopher Grant has said he threw bottles to try to stop the attack, which left 22 people dead . Grant, who was shot twice, was among those recognized this week by Trump, although his mother received the certificate because Grant had been temporarily detained by the U.S. Secret Service because of an outstanding warrant.

But El Paso Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo says video did not match Grant’s account, adding that Grant’s actions were “an act of self-preservation and nothing above that.”

Grant did not return a message seeking comment Thursday.

