DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Fire officials say a blaze has gutted a historic synagogue in a Minnesota city.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Adas Israel Congregation in downtown Duluth about 2 a.m. Monday.

All that is left among the charred remains are the remnants of some structural walls. Duluth Assistant Fire Chief Brent Consie says it “is pretty much a total loss.”

Officials haven’t provided information on the cause of the blaze.

Authorities say one firefighter who was struck by falling debris was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

According to its website, the Adas Israel Congregation is an Orthodox/High Conservative Jewish congregation with a membership of 75 people.

Construction of the synagogue was completed in 1902.

This story has been corrected to show Duluth is in Minnesota, not Wisconsin.

