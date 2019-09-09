DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Fire officials say a blaze has gutted a historic synagogue in a Minnesota city.
Firefighters responded to the fire at the Adas Israel Congregation in downtown Duluth about 2 a.m. Monday.
All that is left among the charred remains are the remnants of some structural walls. Duluth Assistant Fire Chief Brent Consie says it “is pretty much a total loss.”
Officials haven’t provided information on the cause of the blaze.
Authorities say one firefighter who was struck by falling debris was taken to a hospital, treated and released.
According to its website, the Adas Israel Congregation is an Orthodox/High Conservative Jewish congregation with a membership of 75 people.
Construction of the synagogue was completed in 1902.
