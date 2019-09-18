Home » National News » Detroit girl, 2, dies…

Detroit girl, 2, dies after head stuck in car’s power window

The Associated Press

September 18, 2019, 12:52 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old Detroit girl has died after getting her head stuck in a power window in a car.

Relatives tell TV station WXYZ that Kierre Allen’s father yelled, “My baby, my baby,” when he discovered her stuck in the window Monday. He had fallen asleep in the car in a driveway.

Kierre was rushed to a hospital but couldn’t be revived.

Her father was arrested for unrelated traffic tickets. The girl’s death remains under investigation.

