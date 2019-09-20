PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska couple has taken a plea deal in the death of one of their…

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska couple has taken a plea deal in the death of one of their malnourished infant twin daughters.

Cass County District Court records show 24-year-old David and 21-year-old Kassandra Krutina, of Louisville (LOO’-iss-vihl), are scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 21. They pleaded guilty to two counts of negligent child abuse causing serious injury. Prosecutors reduced the charges in return for the Krutinas’ guilty pleas. The plea agreement says prosecutors and defense lawyers will recommend five years of probation for each parent.

The charges stem from the death of their 6-month-old daughter, Samantha. The Krutinas took her and her twin sister Charlotte to a hospital Sept. 1 last year. Both were underweight, and Samantha died.

An autopsy showed that Samantha died of a bacterial infection caused by malnourishment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.