Coroner: Pennsylvania inmate’s mysterious death was natural

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Relatives of a 21-year-old inmate who died under mysterious circumstances says they still have questions after a coroner ruled he died of natural causes.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick said Thursday that Ty’rique (ty-REEK’) Riley had brain swelling and blood vessels and clots in his lungs.

He says he doesn’t know what caused it but that it could have been a virus, cocaine or both. He says cocaine was found in Riley’s system.

Family attorney Riley H. Ross III says the coroner’s report will be reviewed by an independent expert.

He says the prison should have taken Riley to the hospital much sooner for treatment. Ross also says the family isn’t satisfied with the results of the investigation.

