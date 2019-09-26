Home » National News » Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman…

Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman says importers have struck deals to buy U.S. soybeans and pork

The Associated Press

September 26, 2019, 5:54 AM

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman says importers have struck deals to buy U.S. soybeans and pork.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up