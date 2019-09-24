Home » National News » Britain's Supreme Court rules…

Britain’s Supreme Court rules Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was illegal

The Associated Press

September 24, 2019, 5:43 AM

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Supreme Court rules Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was illegal .

