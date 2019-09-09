Home » National News » Bill forcing UK to…

Bill forcing UK to ask EU for delay to Brexit rather than crash out on Oct. 31 has become law

The Associated Press

September 9, 2019, 10:34 AM

LONDON (AP) — Bill forcing UK to ask EU for delay to Brexit rather than crash out on Oct. 31 has become law.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up