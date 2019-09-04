Home » National News » Autopsy: NC man died…

Autopsy: NC man died of cardiac arrest on Appalachian Trail

The Associated Press

September 4, 2019, 7:44 AM

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee have identified a man who went into cardiac arrest and died along the Appalachian Trail.

The Carter County Sheriff’s office identified the man as 53-year-old David Ladley Swanson. Swanson was a North Carolina resident.

A preliminary autopsy report released Tuesday shows he died of cardiac arrest.

The Bristol Herald-Courier reports Swanson’s body was found Monday afternoon in the Carver’s Gap area of the trail. The area falls along the North Carolina and Tennessee border in a remote area near Roan Mountain.

