LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say 2 people killed, 8 injured in shooting at a bar in South Carolina.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 21, 2019, 9:51 AM
LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say 2 people killed, 8 injured in shooting at a bar in South Carolina.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.