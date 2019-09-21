The Associated Press

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say 2 people killed, 8 injured in shooting at a bar in South Carolina.

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say 2 people killed, 8 injured in shooting at a bar in South Carolina.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.