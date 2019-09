CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — Attorneys for some 2,000 local governments say they have tentative agreement to settle opioid cases…

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — Attorneys for some 2,000 local governments say they have tentative agreement to settle opioid cases with Purdue Pharma.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.