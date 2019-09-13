Trump administration puts tough new asylum rule into effect
What a Purdue Pharma bankruptcy means for the Sackler family
Chaotic talks show challenge of reaching opioid settlement
Judgment day for Huffman, facing possible prison for scam
AP EXPLAINS: The tentative Purdue deal on the opioid crisis
Snoozing crew raises specter of criminal charge in boat fire
Shooting in Albuquerque kills 3, wounds 2
US officials revise vaping illness count to 380 in 36 states
Tip leads to arrest of 2 who escaped prison van last month
Grand jury indicts man on capital murder for El Paso attack
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.